Terri Harper extends unbeaten record with stoppage win

Terri Harper delivered a classy performance to maintain her unbeaten record with a stoppage of former world champion Claudia Lopez in Nottingham.

The Denaby Main fighter dominated the bout and forced the stoppage which saw referee Kevin Parker step in and wave off the fight.

Harper landed a sharp one-two that stunned Lopez, who refused to release a clinch when the two next came together, with Parker signalling the end.

Lopez suffered a horrendous cut to the hairline following an accidental clash of heads in the second round and with each passing round it looked more likely the doctor would order an end to the contest.

But Harper stuck to the task at hand to thoroughly out-class the former holder of the IBF super featherweight crown.

It was an awkward start to the contest as Harper struggled to settle against her first southpaw opponent.

But she found some rhythm at the start of the second, sending straight right hands down the middle and following up with left hooks.

Then came the clash of the heads which had blood pouring from Lopez’ head.

The bout went on and Harper landed a couple of eye-catching rights in the third.

Argentina’s Lopez had some success coming back but much of her work saw lacklustre attempts at the jab.

The first signs of Harper forcing the stoppage came in the fourth when she landed a massive right uppercut and followed up with a couple of superb left hooks.

Harper remained dominant, classily throwing out shots with the left hook proving a potent weapon.

And with mere seconds of the sixth round remaining, came the somewhat strange conclusion with Lopez seemingly keen on finding a way out.

The victory was Harper’s seventh from seven fights and fourth stoppage.