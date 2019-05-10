Terri Harper back in spotlight on big weekend of Doncaster boxing

Terri Harper will take a considerable step towards a world title opportunity with the biggest fight of her burgeoning career on Friday night.

Harper will kick off a big weekend of Doncaster boxing with the first defence of her WBC International lightweight title in Nottingham against former world champion Claudia Andrea Lopez.

The Denaby Main fighter has been handed an opportunity to shine in the national spotlight with a slot of Matchroom Boxing’s latest NxtGen card on Sky Sports after greatly impressing in winning her maiden professional title in March with a sensational stoppage of Nina Bradley in Barnsley.

And she follows one tough test with another as she defends her crown against experienced Argentinian fighter Lopez.

The 39-year-old is a former two-time IBF super featherweight champion and has challenged for world titles at bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight in the past.

Lopez has won 25 of her 34 fights so far, stopping six early. Friday night’s bout will be her first in the UK and only her fourth outside her native Argentina.

It is understood Harper will join the Matchroom stable as she pushes towards world title opportunities.

Harper will be at ringside 24 hours later for Stefy Bull’s latest card at The Dome.

Bentley’s Jamie Hughes will end a five year absence from the ring with his comeback fight on Saturday night.

The 35-year-old’s return has proved a popular one with more than 200 tickets sold as part of a sell out night at The Dome.

Unbeaten Hatfield fighter Kyle Fox will challenge for his first professional title as he challenges Denaby-trained Sheffield ace Anthony Tomlinson for the Central Area welterweight title in a bout that will double up as an English title eliminator.

Fox, 25, has won all six of his fights so far.

Woodlands' former multi-time English and Commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham faces a tough test as he returns for the first time since impressive in defeat to the highly fancied Michael Conlan in December.

Cunningham will face former Southern Area champion Josh Kennedy who has 11 wins from 12 bouts.

Doncaster duo Jimmy Joe Flint and Lewis Booth will both put their unbeaten records on the line at super lightweight and super featherweight respectively.

And Saturday will also mark the professional debut of the third Wale brother with Dempsey Wale following in the footsteps of Josh and Gwyn.

Wale will compete at super lightweight.