Talking Sport Now & Then: The ex-Rovers striker climbing the coaching ladder plus Dons, Dartes and Olympics chat

Former Republic of Ireland U21 striker Paul Heffernan will always have a special place in the hearts of Doncaster Rovers’ supporters.

Rovers beat off the challenge of Oldham Athletic to sign the Bristol City forward for a then club-record £125,000 fee in the summer of 2005 and he proved to be value for money scoring 35 goals in 127 appearances during his five-year spell at the club.

Amongst the most vital goals he netted for the club were the brace in both legs of the Johnstone Paints Trophy semi-final against Crewe and the goal he scored in Rovers’ 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers in the final at the Millennium Stadium.

He missed out on the chance to play at the new Wembley Stadium in 2008 after being sent off in the last minute of the first leg of the League One play-off semi-final at Southend.

Paul Heffernan (centre) leads the Rovers celebrations after their Carling Cup victory over Manchester City in 2005. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

He missed the second leg and the final against Leeds United which Rovers won 1-0.

He moved to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2009-10 season after being released by Rovers but failed to make much of an impact.

For a variety of reasons not all professional footballers enjoy a good relationship with the media, but Heffernan was one who did.

That’s why when he was first left out of the team I felt confident enough to tease him that I had contacts with League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers and I could put in a good word for him he wanted me to do so.

I was able to convince him of that due to the fact that my wife’s youngest brother and his family live in Bray – a small seaside town ten miles or so south of Dublin.

I had passed the club’s very modest ground on several occasions during visits to the town and had always been amused by the fact that on one of the stadium’s perimeter walls was written ‘welcome to the ‘field of dreams’’ in large white letters. It was hardly that.

Although I eventually came clean as to how I knew so much about the club, I continued to make the offer whenever he was left out of the side and it became something of a running joke between us.

It came as something of a surprise, therefore, when doing a bit of research for the story to learn that Heffernan is the club’s head coach working under their new manager and that he was one of the two coaches who took charge in the closing weeks of last season when Ian Ryan stepped down.

I’m sure all Rovers fans will wish Paul and the club well in the coming season as they bid to regain their place in the Premier Division.

*Having being been brought up a Featherstone supporter, I have seen the Dons put to the sword at Post Office Road on numerous occasions over the years.

But there was no doubting who were the better team on the night just over ten days ago as the Dons recorded a thoroughly deserved 24-12 win.

I think the quality of the Dons’ performance that night will have both surprised and impressed a lot of the knowledgeable Featherstone supporters at the game, including hooker/loose-forward Keith Bell and second-rower Pete Smith who were both regulars in the club’s title-winning side in 1976-77.

I had feared that the wheels were about to come off their bandwagon when they suffered a 52-0 defeat in Toulouse followed by a 38-4 defeat at Bradford the following week, but the Dons have bounced back with four wins in their last five games.

And given Toulouse’s subsequent results the defeat at the Stade Ernest Wollen doesn’t look nearly half as bad as it did on the night.

A lot of people will be surprised to see the Dons go into Sunday’s game in sixth place at this stage of the season but they deserve to be there. Whether they will stay there is another question given their testing run-in. But whatever happens they have repaid the backing of Club Doncaster directors.

*Doncaster Dartes, who provide high performance training, coaching and competition for the most talented swimmers in the city, can feel very proud of the fact that two swimmers, Max and Joe Litchfield, who ‘learnt their trade’ during their formative years in the Doncaster Hall Cross pool where I saw the club train on several occasions at 6am in the morning, are again part of the GB swimming team in the Paris Olympics.

Having just missed out on a medal in both the 2016 and 2021 Games when finishing fourth in the men’s 400m individual medley, Pontefract-born Max had been hoping to get on the podium this time after setting a new national record in the British Championships.

But despite setting a new national record he again finished fourth in the fastest race in Olympic history.

Yet to compete when this column was written, Joe was a member of the Dartes when he celebrated his 18th birthday by winning the European junior 200 IM title.

*For a lot of people the Olympics doesn’t really start to interest them until the athletics start in the second week. I, however, quite enjoy taking in some of the sports which often don’t get much media attention outside of the Olympics.

Over the years I have visited a number of clubs in the city catering for many of the sports on view this week including cycling, hockey, archery, table tennis, martial arts, badminton, amateur boxing, weight-lifting, gymnastics etc to feature them in various columns.

All the above sports deserve their place in the Games. I’m not so sure about such as tennis and golf and don’t get me started about breakdancing. What next, ballet?