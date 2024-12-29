Talking Sport Now & Then: Teenage golfer shines on European stage

Tom Laszkowicz finished runner-up in the Over-18 section of the European Junior Open.

Christmas came early this year for teenage golfer Tom Laszkowicz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom recently finished runner-up to Miles Dickinson in the Over-18 section of the prestigious European Junior Open held in Spain after carding a two-over-par score of 226 following rounds of 73,76 and 77.

The 19-year-old claimed one of the ten automatic places in the Champions Week, played over three courses (La Canada, Torrequbrada and Valle Romano), when winning the qualifier at Leeds Golf Club back in October with a gross score of 75.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom admits that his success in the event - he also carded the sixth best net score (217) out of the overall field of 300 competitors – took him a bit by surprise.

“My practice sessions before flying out had not been not the best and I’d never broken 80 on foreign soil,” he said. “I was trying to stay present, hit one shot at a time and see where it took me - although that’s easier said than done.”

Tom’s first serious tournament was back in early 2022 when he entered a JFGA (Jason Floyd Golf Academy) event at Real Sotogrande – the majority of the field being scratch players – when a 10 handicapper.

Tom acknowledges the part that his dad Jason, the Director of Golf Operations and Head PGA professional at Owston Hall Golf Club, played in his decision to take up the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”Seeing my dad and his friends (other pro’s) at close quarters as a young observer really did help inspire me,” he said. “The places that I went and the things that I did and saw long before I started competing really helped.

“For example, breaking 100 around Southport & Ainsdale GC when I didn’t even have a handicap was special. Playing Royal Birkdale on my 13th birthday with my dad also creates strong memories.

“Meeting Manuel Ballesteros, older brother and manager of Seve, at Real Club Pedrena on my 16th birthday was inspirational and there were other special moments.”

Tom has been a member at Owston Hall since he was ten.

Unlike a lot of youngsters born into a sporting family, Tom says he was never put under any pressure by his dad to follow in his footsteps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad ensured that golf was available to me, however he didn’t want me to get bogged down with it at a young age and for it to dominate my life,” he said. “He wanted me to have a childhood first and do everything that I enjoyed doing, like playing other sports and seeing my friends.

“He wasn’t really bothered whether I played golf and definitely not because he is a professional. He just wanted me to be happy. He reminds me all the time that I had a childhood and that’s more valuable than anything.”

Tom’s early sporting life certainly differs from a lot of promising golfers of his age.

“From the age of seven until I was 15 I played rugby league for Doncaster Toll Bar and rugby union for Doncaster Knights,” he recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coaches at both clubs really helped me a lot and I enjoyed my time playing rugby and I still see the friends that I made during that time.

“But when I decided that I wanted to start competing at golf I made the decision to move away from rugby so I could stay injury free and focus on the game.”

Jason, who acted as Tom’s caddie in the European Junior Open, feels that his results since then have fully justified his decision to solely concentrate on golf.

“Tom is progressing nicely as a player and he has enjoyed a remarkable rise since starting competing two years ago when his handicap was 14,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He currently plays off one, and he has had several good results including winning the Fixby Junior Open at Huddersfield Golf Club last year.”

Despite his success Tom is clearly a young player with his feet firmly on the ground and not into making rash predictions.

“The hope for 2025 and beyond is simply to keep improving and to put in the necessary practice so I can achieve improvement,” he said.

“I feel my short game is currently the strongest part of my game and that probably comes from spending time around the putting green as a youngster, along with good coaching and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can improve on my acceptance of bad shots but I feel that I have made progress this year and I suppose that as I gain experience that will continue to improve.”

Tom joined Lincoln as a junior member in 2022, and spends a lot of time there when not at Owston Hall.

“Everyone makes me feel at home and their Head PGA Professional, Dave Middleton and his staff are always on hand to support and offer me advice,” he said.

*Doncaster RLFC have organised a Club Legends’ dinner on Sunday, January 5 at the Eco-Power Stadium which is open to supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the former players to be in attendance will be David Noble who ranks as one of the club’s best-ever goal-kickers as his career total of 847 underlines.

Doncaster-based Noble also ranks as arguably the most versatile having played in all but two positions (scrum-half and hooker) during his 322 career appearances.

He won the 1986-87 Yorkshire Federation of Supporters’ Club Fairest Player of the Season award and at one stage of his career he either held outright, or shared, half-a-dozen club records.

He played and scored in every game during the 1886-87 season – part of a club-record 70 successive league and cup games.

A true legend!