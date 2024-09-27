Talking Sport Now & Then: Steve Hossack tackles Dons, Knights, boxing and racing in his latest column

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC’s final Betfred Championship game of the season at Wakefield on Sunday will mark the end of second-rower Brett Ferres’ 20th season in the paid ranks.

The veteran forward enjoyed a glittering career, playing for five Super League clubs as well as winning 15 England caps, prior to joining the Dons at the start of last season.

Despite the fact that he will be 39 next April, Ferres says he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet and that he is ready to go again next year.

Whether that will be with the Dons or another club will be resolved in the coming days following talks with Dons boss Richard Horne and CEO Carl Hall.

A Super League Grand Final winner during his time at Leeds Rhinos, as well as being named in the 2013 Super League Dream Team, Ferres knows only too well that players risk tarnishing their hard-won reputations by going on too long and is keen not to make the same mistake.

“I think anyone coming to the end of a long career want to do themselves justice and go out on a high if they can,” he said. “I certainly do but I still feel capable of playing some big minutes and still enjoy playing so why not continue? You are a long time retired.

“If you can get through a season injury-free, as I’ve done both this year and last, and do a job for the team, then I’m pretty happy with that. I’ve probably played more games this year than I was expecting. I’ve kept on knocking on Rich’s door and when picked I’ve tried to put a performance in wherever I’ve been asked to play.

“I played a bit on the left edge earlier in the season but I’ve played down the middle in the last few games and I’ve tried to move the ball a bit and take some of the pressure off the halves and it’s been working well.

“I think as a club they would have been happy (at the start of the season) to finish where we have finished but within the group we may feel we’ve possibly under-achieved a little bit.

“We’ve been pretty good all season but if we had have been a bit more consistent in one or two areas in games we could have finished in a play-off spot.

“Probably what the club, and we as players, have learned this year is that it is fine margins between winning and losing in the Championship.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in all three divisions and the Championship is a tough league. There are some good players who have dropped down from Super League and there are some good young players coming through so you get a good mix.”

*Doncaster Knights got their Championship campaign off to a bright start with an entertaining 45-31 win over Amphill at Castle Park with five of their seven tries coming from their backs – a scoreline which emphasis the fact that the game is far more entertaining to watch these days than when I played back in the 70s and 80s.

Knights have made some astute signings during the summer several of whom I predict will become firm real favourites with the knowledgeable Castle Park fans.

Knights are back in action on Saturday when they entertain derby rivals Nottingham. It is a game that they will be expected to win and supporters will have to wait until the following weekend when they visit last season’s champions Ealing Trailfinders to have a better idea of the team’s prospects.

Victory there would certainly be a statement of intent and make their rivals sit up and take notice.

*Congratulations to Doncaster boxer Josh Padley who upset the odds on Saturday’s big boxing spectacular at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Boxers at Josh’s level don’t make a lot of money and they often have to sell a lot of tickets to their family and friends just to get on shows and I hope his win will open more doors for him going forward.

If nothing else he will always be able to claim he was on the bill the night Anthony Joshua was beaten in a fight which will last long in the memory of UK fight fans.

His success is another feather in the cap of Doncaster trainer Stefy Bull.

I’m sure Stefy, who I got to know very well when covering his ring career, won’t mind me saying that he is proving to be a much more successful trainer than he was a boxer.

*I dropped in on the weekly Cusworth Park 5k fun run earlier this month and was impressed by both the slick organisation and the number of runners taking part.

There are park runs all over the country - though I doubt that many can beat the picturesque setting of the Cusworth run - and can often inspire those taking part to join a local club and start to take their athletics more seriously.

*I was pleased to see that the 2024 St Leger Festival proved a success.

Although I generally watch some of the races on television, particularly the main ones, I’ve never actually been to the festival – though my wife has. In fact, I’ve only been to Town Moor on a couple of occasions since moving to live in Doncaster in the mid-80s.

But there is no doubt that the quality of both the racecourse and the event itself adds to the profile of the city. Especially when such as the King and Queen and the Prime Minister attend - though I’m not sure that the latter will be in a hurry to return given the reported verbal abuse he received.