Talking Sport Now & Then: Doncaster RFC set to celebrate 150th anniversary

World Cup winner Will Greenwood is coming to Doncaster.

​Doncaster Rugby Union Club will celebrate their 150th anniversary next month with a dinner at their Castle Park base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Whereas the advent of league rugby in England in the late 80s has seen some famous names fall by the wayside, the Armthorpe Road club, now known as Doncaster Knights, have enjoyed their finest hours over the last four decades.

After starting life in lowly Yorkshire Two, the club are now an established Championship side with serious ambitions of bringing Premiership rugby to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have arguably the best facilities outside of the top flight, a loyal support base and a thriving junior programme.

I’m sure that the contributions of many people over the years, some sadly no longer with us, will be remembered on what promises to be a special night.

Will Greenwood MBE, a member of the England 2003 World Cup winning side, I am sure, will prove to be an entertaining speaker on the night as have former players from his generation who I have heard on occasions when being a fellow top-table guest.

The centre has been a critic of the current England team’s style of play and I would imagine he’ll be adding to his recent comments in a national newspaper where he claimed: ‘England play no rugby; their first instinct is to kick the ball rather than look to play.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those comments came after one-point wins over newly-crowned champions, France, and a revitalised Scotland at Twickenham.

I have to say that I agreed with Greenwood’s comments at the time but England have played better rugby in their two games since.

I have often been critical of the entertainment served up during the Six Nations over the years, but I have to admit that there have been some superb tries scored in this season’s event and the rule changes have made for a better spectacle.

The French played some of the best attacking rugby I’ve ever seen in the competition, particularly when beating Italy in Rome, and the Scots have also impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Dave Penney and Sean O’Driscoll are two of Doncaster Rovers’ most successful managers. O’Driscoll replaced Penney, who had steered Rovers from the Conference to League One as well as taking them on a thrilling run to the League Cup quarter-finals, just days after his Bournemouth side had drawn 1-1 at Belle Vue.

Penney, who hadn’t been best pleased to leave Rovers, took over at League Two Darlington at the end of October.

There was a buzz at both clubs when Rovers were against Darlington in the Northern semi-final of the Johnstone Paints Trophy at Belle Vue the following January.

Both managers tried to play down the significance of the occasion, at a time when a number of Rovers’ fans were still unhappy with the style of football under O’Driscoll. But there was no doubt that Penney would have loved to have proven a point to the likes of chairman John Ryan, who made no secret of his admiration for O’Driscoll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was certainly a lot of love for Penney on the night when he stepped out on to the Keepmoat Stadium pitch in one of the first games to be played at the ground. But his hopes of proving a point were dashed by strikers Paul Heffernan and Jason Price, who he brought to the club, secured Rovers a 2-0 victory in a competition they went on to win, with second half goals after a first half that was like watching paint dry.

“It was pleasing to get that kind of reception,” said Penney. “There were a few people I fell out with when I was here but I think the majority of the people remember what I did for the club.”

*Doncaster RLFC will be hoping to prevent Widnes Vikings from plundering the spoils on Sunday when they play their first home game of the season after four successive away games across three competitions.

Having made early exits from both the Betfred Challenge Cup and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup, the Dons are left to concentrate on the Betfred Championship and they will have been relieved to get off the mark at the second time of asking when beating promoted Hunslet at the South Leeds Stadium in their last game ten days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vikings arrive at the Eco-Power Stadium on the back of an impressive display against local Super League rivals Warrington Wolves, who needed two late tries to snatch victory, in their Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round tie.

They also conceded late tries in their only previous defeat at Batley in the league where they led by eight points with fifteen minutes to go – something which Dons boss Richard Horne will no doubt have noticed and mentioned in the build-up this week.

Horne rung the changes at Hunslet, particularly in the backs, and it will be interesting to see if he sticks by a winning side against much stronger opposition who boast an impressive away win over fancied Toulouse, or goes back to a more familiar line-up.

Despite the Dons recording a 31-14 win over Widnes at the back end of last season, home wins over the former Super League side – who inflicted a club-record 90-4 defeat on them in troubled times at the Keepmoat Stadium back in 2008 – have been few and far between over the years. The one that undoubtedly stands out is the 21-6 win at Tattersfield at the start of their only season in the top flight in 1994-95. Coming as it did on the back of an opening day win at St Helens, it put them top of the table for 24 hours.