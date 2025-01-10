Talented young Doncaster figure skater scoops British Championship success

Liam Crosby

A young figure skater from Sprotbrough is celebrating success at the recent British Championships.

Young Liam Crosby, aged ten, came first in the Basic Novice boys section at the Championships which took place in Sheffield.

The talented youngster has been skating since he was just six, starting off at the Doncaster Dome before progressing to iceSheffield where he trains up to six times a week.

His talents saw him well ahead of his age group, qualifying for the under-14s boys' Basic Novice discipline where he came out on top and picked up the gold medal.

Liam, who has had the privilege of having private lessons with skating royalty Christopher Dean, reflected on his success: "It has been hard work both on and off ice. I have been up against some talented skaters and worked with some fantastic coaches during my journey.

"I have won 17 competitions and I have lots of medals and trophies, but I showcased my very best at the British Championships to secure first place.

"With the dedication of myself and my coach Bev Adshead I can’t wait to see where my future will go."

Anyone interested in potentially sponsoring Liam as he continues his journey can follow and message @liam_figure_skater on Instagram.