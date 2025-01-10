Talented young Doncaster figure skater scoops British Championship success

By Sports Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2025, 08:09 GMT
Liam CrosbyLiam Crosby
Liam Crosby
A young figure skater from Sprotbrough is celebrating success at the recent British Championships.

Young Liam Crosby, aged ten, came first in the Basic Novice boys section at the Championships which took place in Sheffield.

The talented youngster has been skating since he was just six, starting off at the Doncaster Dome before progressing to iceSheffield where he trains up to six times a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His talents saw him well ahead of his age group, qualifying for the under-14s boys' Basic Novice discipline where he came out on top and picked up the gold medal.

Liam CrosbyLiam Crosby
Liam Crosby

Liam, who has had the privilege of having private lessons with skating royalty Christopher Dean, reflected on his success: "It has been hard work both on and off ice. I have been up against some talented skaters and worked with some fantastic coaches during my journey.

"I have won 17 competitions and I have lots of medals and trophies, but I showcased my very best at the British Championships to secure first place.

"With the dedication of myself and my coach Bev Adshead I can’t wait to see where my future will go."

Anyone interested in potentially sponsoring Liam as he continues his journey can follow and message @liam_figure_skater on Instagram.

Related topics:DoncasterSprotbroughSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice