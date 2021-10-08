Talented Josh Berry retains spot in England Boys line-up for 2022
Josh Berry’s development in the British amateur scene continues apace after the 16-year-old from Doncaster retained his place in the England Boys team for 2022.
The prodigious talent, who won the Yorkshire Amateur Championship at Alwoodley earlier this summer, is one of four players picked to represent their country again next year.
A stellar performance from Berry in helping England juniors win the Home Internationals earlier this summer – he had a 100 per cent record in singles and foursomes – convinced the selectors he was worthy of inclusion again.
Josh Hill (17, Trump Dubai), Frank Kennedy (16, Prestbury) and Harley Smith (16, Rayleigh) also retain their places.
New players include Hugh Adams (16, Hagley), Seb Cave (17, The Belfry), Sam Easterbrook (16, Wishaw) and Tyler Weaver (16, Bury St Edmonds).
The eight boys will push each other in the quest to retain the Home Internationals title as well as striving for success on the European and world stage during 2022.
Boys’ squad manager Stephen Burnett commented: “There’s a fresh look to the squad for 2022.
“We remain hopeful that we can get back to a full schedule of team and individual championships after two Covid-19 affected seasons.
“The pinnacle will be the European Team Championships at Golf Club St Leon Rot in Germany and we’ll be looking to defend the Home Internationals title in August.”