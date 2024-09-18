PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 31: Fernanda Vargas Fernandez of Team Mexico (blue) competes against Amy Truesdale of Great Britain (red) during the Women K44 +65 Semifinal Contest 337 on day three of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Grand Palais on August 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images for IPC)

A new project by GB Taekwondo that aims to create a Paralympic pathway is heading to Doncaster.

GB Taekwondo has launched its 'Fighterbility' campaign in the wake of the Paris Paralympics that recently came to a close.

They are now looking to create the opportunity for new athletes to join GB Taekwondo on its Mission to win Paralympic Medals in LA 2028. The programme will also provide a path for individuals with upper-limb impairments to join the sport and benefit from the fun, fight and fitness of Taekwondo.

Making it clear that sport is for all, the project is aimed at interested parties from the age of 15 and up with an interest in the all-action, dynamic sport. Fighterbility is a call to action for those able to compete at K44 classification looking to find a sporting community.

Fighterbility will help match individuals with local training centres offering inclusive Taekwondo training classes, helping them make their first foray into the sport, gaining the level of discipline afforded by adrenaline-fuelled combat sport training.

Through Paralympic qualification, the project in its essence is about providing young people with upper limb impairments the confidence to get involved in the sport, to find their inner fight and to help grow the community of Paralympic athletes enjoying the benefits of the sport.

The Doncaster sessions are taking place at Scorpion Taekwondo on Scot Lane.

Of the project, GB Taekwondo have said: “This campaign is all about raising awareness of the opportunity for young people with an upper limb difference to get involved in a sport they may not have thought about before. Taekwondo is dynamic, it is combat, it encourages respect and discipline, and offers great opportunities to become part of our Academy programme and compete internationally. For anyone who has the desire, commitment and fight there is a real prospect for them to represent the nation at the Paralympic Games in LA 2028 and beyond."

To register your interest just get in touch with the club directly via their Facebook page.