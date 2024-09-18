Taekwondo: New Paralympics pathway project heading to Doncaster
GB Taekwondo has launched its 'Fighterbility' campaign in the wake of the Paris Paralympics that recently came to a close.
They are now looking to create the opportunity for new athletes to join GB Taekwondo on its Mission to win Paralympic Medals in LA 2028. The programme will also provide a path for individuals with upper-limb impairments to join the sport and benefit from the fun, fight and fitness of Taekwondo.
Making it clear that sport is for all, the project is aimed at interested parties from the age of 15 and up with an interest in the all-action, dynamic sport. Fighterbility is a call to action for those able to compete at K44 classification looking to find a sporting community.
Fighterbility will help match individuals with local training centres offering inclusive Taekwondo training classes, helping them make their first foray into the sport, gaining the level of discipline afforded by adrenaline-fuelled combat sport training.
Through Paralympic qualification, the project in its essence is about providing young people with upper limb impairments the confidence to get involved in the sport, to find their inner fight and to help grow the community of Paralympic athletes enjoying the benefits of the sport.
The Doncaster sessions are taking place at Scorpion Taekwondo on Scot Lane.
Of the project, GB Taekwondo have said: “This campaign is all about raising awareness of the opportunity for young people with an upper limb difference to get involved in a sport they may not have thought about before. Taekwondo is dynamic, it is combat, it encourages respect and discipline, and offers great opportunities to become part of our Academy programme and compete internationally. For anyone who has the desire, commitment and fight there is a real prospect for them to represent the nation at the Paralympic Games in LA 2028 and beyond."
To register your interest just get in touch with the club directly via their Facebook page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.