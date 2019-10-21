Sweet 16th for Epworth rider Scott Ogden as he shines at Red Bull Rookies event

Scott Ogden. Pic: D Watson.

The testing saw more than 90 teens take to the track for the race series that is run as a support event to the Moto GP world championships across Europe every year.

Last year's Red Bull Rookies champion Can Oncu has spent 2019 racing in the Moto3 World Championship which shows that the series can lead to greater things.

Scott made it through to the final day of testing, and then he was informed that he had been selected as one of the dozen racers that will join the championship for 2020 - the only British rider chosen.

Not resting on that tremendous achievement, 24 hours later saw Scott compete at Brands Hatch for the final round of the Motostar Moto3 championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott finished second in the first practice session, and then on Saturday morning he was fastest in qualifying ahead of his year-long rival Cameron Horsman.

Scott came to the final round of the championship with a 32-point lead, and he knew that second place would be enough for him to clinch the title.

As the race started, Horsman and his teammate Harvey Claridge took the first two places with Scott just behind, and the plan was clearly to hold Scott in third place to take the final decision to the very last race on Sunday.

For lap after lap the three riders circulated together, but as the race reached the closing stages Scott got past Claridge and, as so very often this year, it was wheel-to-wheel racing between the Epworth teenager and Horsman.

Horsman eventually came out on top, by a third of a second, but it was Scott who ultimately took the title.

Scott’s achievement in winning the Motostar championship as well as the British Talent Cup makes him the first British racer to take two national championships in the same season since 1994.