Success for Edenthorpe Girls
Huge Congratulations to Our U12 Girls Yellow Team!
These talented young players will now represent their city in matches against other major areas including Leeds, Sheffield, York, Rotherham and Barnsley, all while continuing to shine in Division 1 of the SHGWL with their grassroots club team.
This is a fantastic achievement and a great example of the player development we’re so proud of at Edenthorpe FC. Well done girls, we can’t wait to see you in action!
#EdenthorpeFC #PanthersPride #GirlsFootball #DoncasterSchoolsFA #PlayerDevelopment #GrassrootsFootball