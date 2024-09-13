The highlight of the calendar year at Doncaster arrives on Saturday with the St Leger - first run in 1776 - and the world’s oldest Classic.

The St Leger is off at 3.40 and a field of seven have been declared for the one mile and six furlong contest, with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Illinois currently leading the betting with Betway at 15/8 ahead of stablemate Jan Brueghel at 7/2.

The St Leger is just one of the races on a top quality seven-race card at Doncaster, with the action getting underway at 1.50pm and rounding off at 5.25pm.

First up on Saturday is the Group 2 Champagne Stakes (1.50) and a field of six are set to take on the seven furlong trip. Preference in the opener heads the way of Wolf Of Badenoch for trainer Hugo Palmer, a fine winner of a course and distance maiden on debut and then ran a belter when thrown into Group 2 company in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, finishing second. He is narrowly preferred to two time Doncaster winner Chancellor for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Race two on the card (2.25) is the Portland Handicap and a whopping 22 runners will head to the start to tackle the five furlong sprint. The vote in a very wide-open race goes to Cover Up, who had some solid handicap form behind him earlier this season just ahead of Vintage Clarets, who has fallen to a handy mark having been eighth at York last time out but somewhat eye-catching in the process.

The Park Stakes marks race three on the card (3.00) with ten runners going to post for the Group 2 contest. 2023 Lennox Stakes winner Kinross will be a big player here but a winner from this year’s Goodwood meeting, Lead Artist for the Gosden’s, gets the nod having won the Thoroughbred Stakes earlier this Summer and he was very good value for that win too.

The big race of the day - and the Festival - is up next at 3.35 with the St Leger, and Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell is backing an Aidan O’Brien-trained star to get the job done and land the huge prize pot.

Helliwell said: “This is a weird little race this year, I am not quite sure whether to be really excited about it or to be really disappointed. You look at it from one perspective and it’s a tiny field and not much of a betting race but then from the other side, it looks like a wonderfully tricky contest to unpick where there are plenty of storylines.

“I do think it will be very hard for Illinois to be beaten here, though. I loved how he won over this trip at Ascot a few months ago, he just seemed to relish the extra distance and really tried down the straight. The way he carried himself in those final few yards, I think he will be very hard to beat and 15/8 will seem like a massive price if you can get it.

“Jan Brueghel is the unknown quantity here but I wasn’t too impressed with his win at Goodwood, he looked a tricky ride for me and very raw. Sean Levey is a very good jockey and gets the ride here but I would have preferred to see a jockey like Ryan Moore on a horse like Jan Brueghel.

“You Got To Me is the filly in the line up for trainer Ralph Beckett, who knows exactly what he's doing with fillies in this race, she has been supplemented for this race at a cost so connections will be hoping for a huge run. My concern is whether she will settle, this will be a strongly run race and she could pull her chances away too soon.

“Grosvenor Square is probably the most exciting horse in the race, he will blaze a trail at the front and say catch me if you can. They can’t give him too much leeway though as he was allowed to get away in the Irish St Leger trail and the field never caught him up.

“Sunway represents trainer David Menuisier, who has been banging on the door in good races all year and ran a much better race last time over in Ireland on his penultimate start in the Irish Derby at the Curragh. Also, he ran a fairly decent race behind Goliath but the concern in the king george was that he plugged along at the one pace so could find himself with too much to do.

“Deira Mile would have been a lovely pick for this race had he not been beaten at very, very short odds at Windsor on his last start, and Wild Waves won over course and distance in June but this is a much stronger race, though cannot be ignored but there’s perhaps too much quality in this one.”

After the Lord Mayor’s Show is the class two handicap over the one mile and two furlong distance (4.15) with preference for the Alan King-trained Paradias, who struggled in the John Smith’s Cup but bounced back to form with a win at Glorious Goodwood in August, while the penultimate race on the card (4.50) can fo to the improving Scandinavia, who built on a promising debut for the O’Brien team by finishing second at Newmarket when last seen 29 days ago.

Finally, the card comes to a close with a one mile handicap in class two for horses aged three and upwards (5.25), with preference in the finale going to Treasure Time for trainer William Haggas, who was wildly unlucky at Goodwood but put that to rights when landing a competitive big-field handicap at York three weeks ago.

Doncaster selections - Saturday

1.50 - Wolf Of Badenoch

2.25 - Cover Up

3.00 - Lead Artist

3.40 - Illinois

4.15 - Paradias

4.50 - Scandinavia

5.25 - Treasure Time