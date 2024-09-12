St Leger Festival: Preview and betting tips for Friday's meeting including the Doncaster Cup

Hot on the heels of Ladies Day at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival, the Doncaster Cup highlights a packed eight-race card on day two.

Racing gets underway at 1.50pm with the Class 2 Mallard Handicap over the one mile and six furlong trip before the second day of racing comes to a close with a class four handicap at 5.55pm.

Read below to discover the latest tips and full meeting preview of Doncaster’s day two card courtesy of the data analysts at The Horse’s Mouth and Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell previews the feature race of the day - the Doncaster Cup.

The opening contest on the card (1.50) sees a field of eight head to the start for the class two Mallard Handicap, held over one mile and six furlongs. Preference in the opener heads the way of the Andrew Balding-trained Subsequent, a progressive type who should have more to offer after a win at newmarket last time out and can shoulder a 4lb rise in the weights here for that success. Shadow Dance rates the main danger here for trainer off a win at York’s Ebor meeting, while East India Dock cannot be ruled out either with superstar jockey Ryan Moore booked to ride and he has by far the best strike-rate of riders in the field at Doncaster with a 22% win success.

Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme

Race two of the afternoon (2.25) is the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes and a field of seven two-year-old’s are set to take on the class one contest over seven furlongs. Symbol Of Honour wasn’t beaten by much in the Coventry at Royal Ascot and is back down in grade here after that run so should be bang up there. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Jonquil rates the biggest threat, a winner on debut at Sandown a fortnight ago for a trainer who gets at least a place 45% of the time when he sends runners to Doncaster.

The Group 2 Flying Childers marks race three on the card (3.00) and is a dash over five furlongs with 12 two-year-old’s primed to tackle it. It’s a wide open contest this year but Big Mojo could be the one to side with, a strong fourth in York’s Gimcrack last time out who might like the step down in distance. Irish raider Magnum Force, a ready winner at Cork and a runner up in a listed contest at York 20 days ago, is one to note for trainer Ger Lyons, who sends a runner to Doncaster for just the second time.

A small field of six will line up for the feature race of the day, the Group 2 Doncaster Cup, with £79,394 up for grabs to the winner at 3.35. According to Sky Sports Racing presenter Callum Helliwell, Coltrane could be the way to go.

He said: “This is a race of horses that have been beaten already this season, apart from Tureshan who is a legend but won’t go here as the ground will probably be too fast. Sweet William is the favourite, he is a very gutsy horse and I spoke to jockey Rab Havlin the other day, he said he used to be a strong traveller through races but now he doesn’t, he just finds more under pressure. In a small field race like this, that is the last thing you need.

“Gregory is the horse that has all the class but it has all gone wrong for him this season, he was fancied to take some big scalps this season but hasn’t been able to do so, last seen finishing a well-beaten third behind Vauban at York.

“I would be very intrigued in looking towards Coltrane here. He has been rank out of form for a while, has shown very little recently but if you go back to his win at Ascot in May, looked to be a super horse in the Sagaro Stakes when he beat Sweet William. I’d be hoping that Coltrane can bounce back to form and beat these not-so-reliable rivals in the Doncaster Cup.”

Race five on the card (4.10) sees seven runners take on the fillies’ handicap over the one mile and three furlong trip, with the nod going to Cabrera for trainer Ed Bethell, who landed a course and distance novice in July before stepping up again to finish second in a Newmarket handicap a month ago so makes plenty of appeal dropping back in trip.

Plenty of newcomers make up the maiden fillies stake field of nine at 4.45, with Kingsclere getting the nod as a full sister to the very high-class miler Kameko for trainer Andrew Balding, who must think highly of this youngster as she is named after the trainer’s yard.

The penultimate race of the day two (5.20) can go the way of Above The Law for trainer Alice Haynes, a winner at Chepstow in July and has placed twice in nurseries since, while the finale of the second day of racing (5.55) can head to Cluedo for trainer Henry Candy, an all-weather winner at Wolverhampton last year who took his turf form up a big level when second of seven in a Goodwood handicap last month despite not landing his odds.

Doncaster selections - Friday

1.50 - Subsequent

2.25 - Symbol of Honour

3.00 - Big Mojo

3.35 - Coltrane

4.10 - Cabrera

4.45 - Kingsclere

5.20 - Above The Law

5.55 - Cluedo