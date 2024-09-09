St Leger 2024: All you need to know as Doncaster Racecourse spectacular nears

The countdown to this year’s St Leger Festival is on – with Doncaster all set to revel in four fantastic days of entertainment and superb sporting action.

The Betfred St Leger Festival makes its long-awaited return on September 12 and runs until September 15, with racegoers able to experience four days of action-packed racing.

The wait is almost over until the World’s Oldest Classic returns.

The renowned festival commences with Betfred Ladies Day on 12 September and invites all fashionistas to dress to impress.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Everyone is encouraged to channel their inner champion by incorporating gold items into their outfit in celebration of an unforgettable summer of sport.

Stakes are high as the best dressed will be rewarded with a £1000 cash prize courtesy of the Style Awards.

Following the racing, attendees can put on their dancing shoes and head to the Champagne Lawn as former JLS star Marvin Humes carries on the party with a DJ set.

Friday welcomes the Betfred Doncaster Cup Day, the oldest race currently ran under the rules of horse racing and the final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown.

The St Leger Festival is set to return to Doncaster.

This historic day hosts a total of eight races between 13:50 and 17:55 and displays some of the most prestigious racing the festival has to offer.

The Betfred St Leger Day awaits racegoers on Saturday and is sure to get punters excited as the biggest event of the four days.

This day attracts some of the most highly rated horses and jockeys, providing nail-biting races and pure entertainment for punters.

Sunday Funday draws the festival to a close and features an inclusive day that will feature an abundance of entertainment and activities, in addition to the thrilling live horse racing.

Attendees are able to bring their own picnics so they can enjoy the action with their favourite snacks in hand.

Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse Rachel Harwood said: “It’s nearly time for our favourite part of the year and we can’t wait to get the St Leger festival underway!

“Last year's festival was a huge success, and we are sure that we can surpass it this year by making it an unforgettable experience for all involved.”

Secure your tickets at https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/.