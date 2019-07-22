South Yorkshire League: Warmsworth move step closer to Championship
Warmsworth edged another step closer to the Championship with a convincing eight wicket win over struggling Sheffield & Phoenix United.
The Division One leaders, who have lost just twice in the league this season, bowled the visitors out for 159 before reaching their target with minimum fuss.
United captain Mostafa Hussain opened with 38 and wicketkeeper Danuka Hettiarachchi struck seven fours in his knock of 58.
Jake Marshall took 3-20 and Lewis Brown claimed 3-42.
Warmsworth lost just two wickets in their impressive reply.
Liam Marshall opened with eight fours and a six in his 50 and captain Rhys Mann struck an unbeaten 74 including 13 fours.
The battle to stay in the Championship is really hotting up after Sprotbrough recorded an excellent win at Whiston Parish Church to suck Wath and Conisbrough, who both lost, closer to danger.
Sprotbrough bowled superbly to restrict Whiston, who still entertain promotion hopes, to 151 all out. Just four home batsmen reached double figures.
Michael Threapleton was the stand-out bowler as he claimed 4-42.
Sprotbrough lost early wickets in response but Gordon Thomson dug in for 43 before he was run out.
Number eight Ben Lyons held his nerve to make 25 not out and guide his team to a three wicket triumph.
Conisbrough’s recent good form was checked at promotion-chasing Cawthorne where they suffered an emphatic nine wicket defeat.
Gary Strephan top scored with 37 as Conisbrough were bundled out for 98 all out.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jancan Adams with 6-68 and Mohammed Kaleem with 4-28 bowled unchanged throughout.
Cawthorne lost a wicket before a run was scored but Ben Simpson (42no) and Alex Morris (53no) saw them home.
Wath were visited by runaway leaders Appleby Frodingham and could do little to halt their progress.
Appleby elected to bat first and Matt Morland carried his bat for 92 and wicketkeeper Alex Grimes made 46 to get the visitors up to 215-5.
Shawn Hopkins was Wath’s best bowler with 3-53.
Richard Whitehurst hung around to make 45 for Wath but he lacked support and they were skittled out for 102.
Ximus Du Plooy worked his way through the Wath defence with an excellent 6-20.
Just five points separate eighth-placed Darfield, Wath, Conisbrough and second bottom Sprotbrough.
Relegation-threatened Doncaster Town B gave themselves some breathing space by beating fellow Division Two strugglers Norton Woodseats at Town Fields.
Norton could only muster 86 all out.
David Armitage top scored with 31, while Gareth Cox with 3-12 and Warren Graca with 4-29 captured the majority of wickets.
Amit Kundra (33) and Jack Woodiwiss (32no) saw Town to a nine wicket win.