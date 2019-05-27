South Yorkshire League: Warmsworth maintain excellent start in Division One

High flying Warmsworth consolidated second spot in Division One with an impressive six wicket win at Whitley Hall B.

Ryan Pearson struck an unbeaten 61 to guide his team to a fifth league win from six games.

The hosts batted first and stumper Sam Chatterton scored 42 and Josh Singleton was 45 not out in their solid total of 223-7.

Jack Rodgers, Lewis Brown and Limar Pierce each picked up two wickets.

Warmsworth lost opener Andrew Haywood without scoring but Rhys Mann (48) and Liam Marshall (50) put on 107 for the second wicket.

Pearson (61no) finished the job with support from Kelvin Defty (24no).

Doncaster Town B remain in the Division Two drop zone following an eight wicket defeat at Shiregreen.

Town were all out for 125. Sam Millward top scored with 22 not out, while Yar Mohammed collected 5-22 and Fida Mohammad took 3-31.

Shiregreen needed only two wickets and 24 overs to complete a routine win.

Marshall Zeeshan was 53 not out and Shohaib Khaliq 30 not out.

Strong contributions from Paul Shepherd and Matthew Kilvington helped Tickhill B continue their pursuit of promotion in Division Three by defeating Millhouses Works.

Tickhill elected to bat first and Shepherd (74) and Kilvington (91) built a second wicket partnership of 89.

Joel Evans added 32 as Tickhill posted a total of 248-8.

Millhouses made 180-9 in reply, including 73 from William Thomas.

Tom Barnett impressed with the ball, claiming 4-24.

Struggling Sprotbrough B went down by five wickets to Bradfield at Melton Road.

James Rowett top scored with 33 in the home side’s total of 154- 9. Timothy Pearce took 4-44.

Bradfield needed five wickets and 39.3 overs to reach their target.

William Higson scored 34 and captain David Fearnley made 38.