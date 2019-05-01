South Yorkshire League: Warmsworth get off the mark, Conisbrough and Sprotbrough beaten again

Jack Rogers snared six wickets as Warmsworth beat Upper Haugh at Common Lane to secure their first win of the season in Division One.

The hosts were asked to bat first and Liam Marshall scored 43 and Limar Pierce made 32 in their total of 155 all out.

Andrew Haywood and Rhys Mann in action for Warmsworth.

Josh Middleton claimed 4-37 and Joe Stickland took 3-28.

The Upper Haugh innings wilted against the bowling of Rogers who finished with figures of 6-37.

He was supported by Pierce with 3-26 as the visitors could only reach 118 all out in response.

There is growing concern at St Peter’s Drive after Conisbrough slumped to their second defeat in the Premier Division, this time at the hands of Houghton Main at Middlecliffe.

Alex Porter scored 55, skipper Michael Brown made 43 and Yousaf Rehman added 35 when the hosts batted first and posted 189-6.

Joe Farmer was Conisbrough’s best bowler with 3-30.

Conisbrough fell short by 56 runs at 133-7. Johnson Redfern was top scorer with 45.

Sprotbrough also slipped to a second successive defeat in a rain-affected clash at South Yorkshire League newcomers Cawthorne.

In a match reduced to 20 overs each, Cawthorne ratteld up 163-7 after being asked to bat first.

Jancan Adams scored an unbeaten 52 from 29 balls.

In reply Sprotbrough could only muster 113-7 featuring 34 from Daniel Wright.

Adams completed a man of the match performance with 3-21.

At Moor Road the supporters of Wath and Collegiate B were left scratching their heads as Wath were declared victors through the Duckworth Lewis Stern method - despite the scores being tied at 108.

Collegiate batted first and Josh White held the innings together with an excellent 44 not out.

Steven Johnson took 3-21 and Rob Barlow 3-29.

In reply Barlow carried his bat for 67 as Wath reached their target with four wickets and five overs to spare.

Matthew Tyas led the Collegiate bowling with 3-29.

Doncaster Town B lost by 51 runs to Whiston Parish Church B in Division Two.

Skipper Joe Fletcher hit an excellent 76 as Whiston raised a total of 193-5.

James Deans led the Doncaster bowling with 4-67.

In reply Doncaster were all out for 142. Anik Patel came in at number ten and boosted the latter part of the innings with 34 not out.