South Yorkshire League: Sprotbrough boost survival hopes
Sprotbrough dismantled relegation rivals Darfield at Melton Road to boost their Championship survival hopes.
The hapless visitors were reduced to 17-6 after being asked to bat first.
Michael Threapleton (4-29), George Cowan (3-19) and Gordon Thomson (3-2) all ran riot as Darfield were eventually dismissed for a meagre 57.
Richard Belk was 32 not out as Sprotbrough completed an emphatic nine wicket victory which moved them eight points and three places clear of the drop zone.
Conisbrough dropped into the bottom two after losing to Collegiate B at Abbeydale.
The visitors were invited to defend first and could only muster 119 all out. Opener Ali Ahmed top scored with 29.
The tormentors in chief were Satyam Verma with 6-42 and Tom Eldred with 3-23.
Collegiate reached their target for the loss of three wickets. George Bartlett opened with 45 and Joshua White was 33 not out.
Third bottom Wath are firmly in a relegation battle after a 79-run defeat at home to Rockingham.
Nazakat Khan (45) and Michael Denton (33) raised Rockingham’s total to 194-7. Shawn Hopkins bowled well to claim 4-43.
Rob Barlow (50) got Wath’s reply off to an encouraging start but the hosts collapsed from 78-1 to 115 all out.
Khan claimed 5-25 and Jordan Hanson took 3-32.
Warmsworth consolidated their place at the top of Division One with a ten wicket victory over Thorncliffe at Common Lane.
The visitors elected to bat first but could only muster 113 all out. Thomas Brown top scored 51, while Jack Rogers claimed 3-19 and Limar Pierce snared 4-39.
Openers Andrew Haywood (39no) and Kieran Lumley (59 no) guided Warmsworth to their 12th league win of the season.