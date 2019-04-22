South Yorkshire League: Conisbrough, Sprotbrough and Warmsworth all suffer opening day defeats

Conisbrough began the new Championship season in dismal fashion as they lost by ten wickets to newly-relegated Whiston Parish Church.

Ali Manzoor waltzed through the Conisbrough batting line-up and in 12 amazing overs, including nine maidens, finished with the astonishing analysis of 7-5.

Lewis Brealey also collected 3-39 as the home side slid to 85 all out.

Whiston needed just 12.1 overs to complete an overwhelming victory. Gareth Davis was 39 not out and Scott Cunningham 31 not out.

Sprotbrough went down by two wickets at home to newly-promoted Rockingham.

The Melton Road club batted first and posted 205-7, including 93 from Richard Belk and 34 from Daniel Wright.

Rockingham’s innings began badly with their first three batsmen leaving with just 12 runs between them.

Tony Munyonga led the resistance with 66, stumper Michael Denton and Mohammad Suleman each scored 33 and Harry Grindle was 32 not out as Rockingham won with two wickets to spare.

George Cowan was Sprotbrough’s best bowler with 4-44.

Wath lost by 125 runs at South Yorkshire League newcomers Cawthorne.

Rob Barlow span his way to 5-55 but the home side still posted 207-9.

Wath struggled in response as they teetered from 47-5 to 82 all out.

Muhammad Kaleem was the destroyer in chief with 5-56 and was supported by Jancan Adams who took 3-23.

Warmsworth suffered an agonising one run defeat at Barnsley B in Division One.

Nathan Swift top scored with 30 in Barnsley’s total of 152-7. Jack Rogers took 4-50 for the visitors.

Rhys Mann compiled a useful 50 and Ryan Pearson added 31 to guide Warmsworth to the brink of victory at 148-6

But Blake McGann returned to the attack with devastating effect to take three of the final four wickets and leave Warmsworth short by a single run.

Doncaster Town B lost by 35 runs at newly-promoted Green Moor in Division Two.

Graeme Attenborough claimed 6-30 to help restrict the hosts to 148 all out.

Town were reduced to 6-3 and 34-5 before the were eventually all out for 113.

Jake Rodgers caused the most problems and returned figures of 6-27.