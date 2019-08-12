South Yorkshire League: Conisbrough move out of Championship drop zone
Conisbrough moved out of the Championship relegation zone following a vital 54-run victory at bottom side Aston Hall B.
Will Scott starred with 89 in Conisbrough’s 229-6, which also included 31 from Gary Strephan and a quickfire 36 from Nipuna Kariyawasam.
In reply the home side could not meet the required run rate and the innings ended at 175-5. Wicketkeeper Dean Smith top scored with 54.
Relegation-threatened Sprotbrough were well beaten by leaders Appleby Frodingham at Melton Road.
Appleby elected to bat first and stumper Alex Grimes opened with 62 and skipper Matthew Fowler supported with 42 as they posted a total of 227-7.
In reply Sprotbrough could only muster 93 all out. Wicketkeeper Tom Kaye top scored with 32, while Kieran Lindley did major damage with 5-9.
Wath beat Darfield by 52 runs in another important relegation tussle at Moor Road.
James Barnard struck 105 not out and Richard Whitehurst contributed 62 as Wath totalled 224-4.
Darfield could only muster 172 all out. Shawn Hopkins claimed 4-51.
Doncaster Town B lost by 58 runs at home to promotion-chasing Shiregreen.
Aslam Hayat struck an unbeaten 104 as Shiregreen posted total of 221-8. Ankit Patel led by example to claim 6-48 for Doncaster.
Jack Zuurbier (56) and Alex Pepper (40no) dug in for Town but they closed on 163 all out.