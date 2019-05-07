South Yorkshire League: Conisbrough and Sprotbrough prop up Championship

Conisbrough and Sprotbrough are both still to register a win in the Championship this season.

The two Doncaster clubs prop up the division – with Conisbrough still on zero points.

Conisbrough’s third straight defeat came at the hands of early leaders Cawthorne, while Sprotbrough were similarly dispatched by Whiston Parish Church.

Cawthorne batted first at St Peter’s Drive and Lewis Kelly opened with 38 before Alex Morris compiled an imperious innings of 100, including 14 fours and four sixes.

Stumper Liam Wiles also contributed 38 as Cawthorne posted 249-7.

Ben Somerville claimed 3- 51 and Joe Farmer claimed 3-78.

Conisbrough could only muster 97 all out in response.

Jancan Adams with 5-45 and Muhammad Kaleem with 3-42 did the major damage.

Sprotbrough were overwhelmed by a resurgent Whiston Parish Church at Melton Road.

Whiston’s supporters were treated to an opening partnership of 175 between Andrew Tomlinson and skipper Gareth Davis.

Davis left with his total exactly 100, including 11 fours and five sixes. Tomlinson stayed until he had reached 129, with a boundary count of 15 fours and four sixes.

Danny Kemp added 35 and Whiston closed on a massive total of 313-6.

Daniel Wright recorded 3-92 for the hosts.

In response Sprotbrough slumped to 82 all out, including 30 from Gordon Thomson. The damage was caused by Ali Manzoor with 4-3 and Lewis Brealey with 3-16.