The pair went to war from the first bell on Friday evening in a bid to be crowned IBO inter-continental welterweight champion, which would have accelerated ‘The Truth’ – who went into the bout 13-0 with seven knockouts – into the world rankings.

But a bloody Tomlinson was floored in the ninth round when former world title challenger Jordan landed a flurry of shots without reply.

And referee Howard Foster waved the fight off after the 30-year-old from Norfolk Park was counted out.

There was little hesitancy from either fighter in the early stages of the contest with both men marked up in the first round, yet each holding their own as things progressed.

Roared on by a partisan home crowd, Tomlinson, who trains at Manor Boxing Academy, opted to play the Mexican at his own game by boxing on the front foot and throwing big punches – with mixed success - before seemingly taking a more considered approach in the later rounds, albeit possibly through tiredness.

After the intensity of the fight waned, Jordan, who moves to 34-7 with 25 knockouts, found a second wind in round nine and made his experience count.

His celebrations were spoiled when two spectators tried to get into the ring to confront him before security guards intervened.

Dave Allen (right) is training semi-professional footballer turned amateur boxer Marcel Chipamaunga.

Tomlinson admitted afterwards he “should have listened to Roger (Sampson, trainer).”

The night was also dominated by the second coming of popular Doncaster heavyweight David Allen, who was warmly welcomed by the 1000-strong crowd on his low-key return.

‘The White Rhino’ didn’t disappoint, either, as he stopped opponent Andrea Pesce with just under a minute of the second round remaining, having dropped the Italian moments earlier.

It was one-way traffic from the start as Allen targeted Pesce to the body and landed several head shots that left him staggered on more than one occasion, including early in the first round.

“I didn’t think it was a great performance, I didn’t expect it to be,” he admitted after his sixteenth career stoppage.

"It’s going to take a bit of time to work the rust off, I had a bit of fear.”

The 29-year-old, who shed around two stone for his comeback, felt he was able to maintain some discipline upon his return rather than go for broke in search of a knockout.

He added: “I have matured a lot. I feel like I’m a different man, I’m training harder but more than that I’m training smarter than I ever did.

"It was nice [to return], it was good. The level of opposition wasn’t high, hopefully I can keep moving forward with that belief and confidence.

"It wasn’t perfect, it wasn’t even good, but we move on.”

Allen expects to be back out at Ponds Forge on October 23.

Earlier in the evening lightweight contender Levi Kinsiona, from Parson Cross, boxed skilfully to comfortably beat Killamarsh journeyman Lee Connolly on points and move to 8-1.

"This was a walk in the park for me,” said the 25-year-old, who hadn’t fought for 18 months due to coronavirus, after the fight.

"Everyone knows I didn’t get out of first gear tonight.”

Kinsiona is managed by Allen along with the unbeaten Stevi Levy, who also scored a points victory, beating Slovakian Claudia Ferenczi.

Kane Salvin was due to defend his Central Area title against Michael Gomez Jnr on Friday’s bill, but pulled out of the fight after failing to make weight on Thursday.

"I was too dehydrated,” the 21-year-old super featherweight prospect (6-0) told The Star.

“It just started to creep up on me and I started feeling off. The last pound wouldn’t come off, no matter what I was doing.

"I’m still a bit groggy and very pale but I’m alright, that’s the main thing. Glyn (Rhodes, trainer) made the call, he said it was too dangerous.”

Gomez Jnr will now fight on September 18 but it won’t be against Salvin, who was also forced to pull out of the pair’s original bout with kidney stones and will now likely have to vacate the belt.

"I’m more than happy for him to box for it,” Salvin added, “I feel really bad for him.

"It’s twice now he should have had a shot and it’s fallen through but hopefully in the future we can sort it out and get it on.”