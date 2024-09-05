Esther Parkhurst and Oliver Groves toast their success.

A sailing duo from Norton, Doncaster are celebrating after winning another national competition at Royal Torbay Yacht Club.

The 2000 Class Nationals held their 25th anniversary festival of sailing in Torbay earlier this month and two Doncaster competitors came out on top in a gruelling five-day event.

Esther Parkhurst, 25, and Oliver Groves, 27, were victorious through the event that tested both their strength and stamina.

Oliver said: “I started sailing when I was eight. It was my grandad who got me into sailing. Esther, who came from a sailing family, was in a boat before she could walk."

Esther Parkhurst and Oliver Groves in action.

The course is 1.1 nautical miles or 2.03k, with everybody competing in two races each day.

The first couple of days saw moderate breeze which quickly picked up over the final two days of the competition however this didn't stop the pair from winning both races on the final day.

Training for the pair doesn't stop on the water. They undertook cycling and strength work to help them keep their fitness up to prepare for a full week of racing. The pair started sailing together in 2015 and since then have competed in many competitions from small events to regionals and nationals.

Oliver added: “We are both super-competitive and love being out on the water so the sport is perfect for us.”