Rugby League: Bentley under-15s girls riding crest of a wave after back-to-back unbeaten seasons

Bentley under 15’s girls' rugby team celebrate their success.

A former Doncaster RLFC player is helping guide the next generation of female players, after achieving plenty of success over the last few years following the formation of a new girls' team.

Dean Colton, a former Dons winger who had two spells at the club in the 2000s and 2010s, decided to set up a junior girls team at Bentley ARLFC a few years back. He explains the beginning of the process: "We started at under-12s level with myself and Debbie Drake wanting to see if we could make a team. So I took my daughter and a couple of her friends for a training session and Debbie did the same with her daughter and a couple of her friends."

The group then began to grow in numbers and the newly-formed group quickly enjoyed success: "We played in a development league at under-12s, won a few games and lost a few that season but managed to gather a few more players and progressed into the Yorkshire League at under-13s."

The team would finish a respectable fourth that term before enjoying a superb, unbeaten campaign at under-14s level. They would win not only the league that year but also the Yorkshire Cup and Wakefield Cup as they faced teams from much higher up the rugby pyramid.

This season the team, now at under-15s, moved into the Premier League. "We knew it was going to be a tough challenge," admitted Dean. "But we discussed with the players and coaches that a top-six finish would be our aim."

The group easily surpassed that, though. They have again gone unbeaten, winning the Premier League and lifting the coveted League Leaders' Shield.

Dean adds: "We now have the play-offs to play, the National Cup and the Wakefield Cup. We've also had five girls selected for Yorkshire talent hubs as well as girls being scouted by Super League clubs so it's going really well for us and everyone deserves credit."

The club is still on the lookout for players at all age levels right up to under-18s. To find out more information, email [email protected].