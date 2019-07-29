Round Donny Run: Doncaster AC duo take honours in 30k race
Doncaster Athletic Club duo Martin James and Caroline Wheelhouse took the respective honours in the 30k Round Donny Run.
Men’s captain James won the men’s race, contested over nine off-road stages of various distances with walking breaks in between to enable runners to cross busy roads, in a time of 1 hour 55 minutes 20 seconds.
Luke Davis (Maltby Running Club) was second in the race, which started and finished on Town Fields, in a time of 1.57.08 with Stephen Kirk (unattached) claiming third spot in 1.57.57.
Askern Running Club’s Joe Restell (2.02.07) finished fifth and Doncaster’s Adam Cotterill (2.06.07) sixth.
Wheelhouse, eighth overall in the race organised by Tony Vout of Balanced Coaching, won the women’s race. The vet-50 runner posted a time of 2.11.48.
Goole’s Julie Masterman (2.19.56) and Sleaford’s Lisa Hobson (2.26.06) completed the top three.
Doncaster Athletic Club duo Mark Webster and Marie-Louise Taylor (2.32.38) finished second in the mixed race with clubmates Rose James and Rebecca Coates (Donny Demons) claiming second spot in the mixed female race in a time of 2.34.13 which saw them finish 39th overall.
Doncaster AC pairing Stuart Lindsay and John Sheerin, who won last year’s inaugural race, finished second this time around in the men’s team race in a time of 2.43.28 which saw them finish equal 54th.
The race attracted over 200 entries.