Rossington Main Ladies hoping for big crowd to cheer them on in semi-final

Rossington Main Ladies

Rossington Main Ladies are hoping a bumper crowd will cheer them on this weekend for their League Cup semi-final.

The team are set to face Chesterfield Ladies under-23s this Sunday (March 23) at Oxford Street. Kick-off is 2pm and the club are hoping for a strong attendance, given the fact children will be admitted for free for the fixture.

Their run in the cup so far has seen Rossington rack up a 13-0 win over Wickersley Youth Ladies, an 11-0 hammering of Brinsworth Whitehill and then an 8-0 walloping of Rotherham United Women's under-21's in the quarter-final.

"We want to put on a good performance and show the crowd what this amazing team is capable of," Mike Dyson, first team manager, told the Free Press.

"This is only the second season the team has been playing. We won the league shield last season and now we're on the brink of going one better and winning the League Cup. We have aspirations of doing the league and cup double this season."

Earlier this season the club created history when they reached the first round proper of the Women's FA Cup for the first time in their history.

They banked plenty of admirers and a much-needed boost to the coffers along the way, and have clearly taken that into the other cup competition.