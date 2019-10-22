Rossington Main held by East Hull as Dean Windass secures his first point as a manager
Rossington Main suffered another frustrating afternoon after being held to a fourth consecutive league draw against rock-bottom East Hull.
The result saw the visitors, who are now under the stewardship of Hull City legend Dean Windass, pick up their first point of the season at the 13th time of asking after it finished 1-1 at Oxford Street.
Despite seeing it as a case of two points dropped, the draw did at least extend Main’s unbeaten league run to five games.
Ben Hunter’s men made a bright start with Ben Clarke having an early effort pushed away for a corner by the Hull ‘keeper, who was soon in action again keeping out Tom Stalton’s strike from distance.
Jordan Buckham missed a glorious chance to give Main the lead just past the half hour mark when he placed a good chance wide from close range.
The second half continued in the same vein, with Rossington dominating proceedings.
Three minutes after the restart Tom Foltyn-Brown’s low angled shot found the side netting before Buckham again fired just wide.
However, when the deadlock was broken on 61 minutes it was the visitors that grabbed the lead against the run of play.
David Watts placed a shot beyond Main stopper Jan Budtz to give them a shock lead.
Main continued to press forward with the Hull defence finally breached on 72 minutes after Clarke was brought down in the area.
Up stepped Niall Doran to level the scores from the spot.
Rossington had the chance to take all three points in the final minute only for James Bytheway to agonisingly place a header straight at the goalkeeper.
Hunter’s men face a tough trip to second-placed Campion on Saturday.
The hosts go into the clash in excellent form having won their last eight on the spin in both league and cup.