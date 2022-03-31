Revealed: How much Doncaster Rovers paid agents compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and others

Rovers were amongst the lowest spenders in League One, paying out £79,068 to agents over the last two transfer windows.

That was despite a big influx of players in the summer – including the likes of Ben Close, Tommy Rowe and Jordy Hiwula – as Richie Wellens attempted to rebuild the squad.

Gary McSheffrey brought in another eight new players in January, including five permanent signings.

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ben Early/Getty Images

The previous year Rovers paid out £110,299.

Only Accrington, AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Crewe, Gillingham and Morecambe spent less.

Notably, bottom side Crewe spent just £3,750.

At the other end of the scale, Sheffield Wednesday were the biggest spenders, at a whopping £796,224.

Ipswich Town were not far behind, spending £779,739.

They were both substantially higher than third and fourth placed Wigan Athletic (£355,774) and Sunderland (£310,244).

The amounts in League One are dwarfed by highs of £10m+ (Fulham), £4m+ (West Bromwich Albion) and £3.5m+ (Sheffield United) in the Championship, and obliterated by the huge fees of £28m+ spent by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

League One’s net total paid to Agents/Intermediaries – February 2nd 2021 - 31 January 2022

Accrington Stanley - £59,072

AFC Wimbledon - £76,126

Bolton Wanderers - £115,135

Burton Albion - £90,606

Cambridge United - £55,827

Charlton Athletic - £195,079

Cheltenham Town - £38,410

Crewe Alexandra - £3,750

Fleetwood Town - £139,865

Gillingham - £54,053

Ipswich Town - £779,739

Lincoln City - £129,278

MK Dons - £140,994

Morecambe - £60,666

Oxford United - £171,934

Plymouth Argyle - £80,738

Portsmouth - £194,124

Rotherham United - £154,612

Sheffield Wednesday - £796,224

Shrewsbury Town - £86,618

Sunderland - £310,244

Wigan Athletic - £355,774