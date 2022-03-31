Revealed: How much Doncaster Rovers paid agents compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and others

The Football Association have released annual documentation stating how much Doncaster Rovers and other clubs paid intermediaries between February 2021 and January 2022.

By Sportsdesk
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 9:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 9:33 pm

Rovers were amongst the lowest spenders in League One, paying out £79,068 to agents over the last two transfer windows.

That was despite a big influx of players in the summer – including the likes of Ben Close, Tommy Rowe and Jordy Hiwula – as Richie Wellens attempted to rebuild the squad.

Gary McSheffrey brought in another eight new players in January, including five permanent signings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Ben Early/Getty Images

The previous year Rovers paid out £110,299.

Only Accrington, AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Crewe, Gillingham and Morecambe spent less.

Notably, bottom side Crewe spent just £3,750.

At the other end of the scale, Sheffield Wednesday were the biggest spenders, at a whopping £796,224.

Ipswich Town were not far behind, spending £779,739.

They were both substantially higher than third and fourth placed Wigan Athletic (£355,774) and Sunderland (£310,244).

The amounts in League One are dwarfed by highs of £10m+ (Fulham), £4m+ (West Bromwich Albion) and £3.5m+ (Sheffield United) in the Championship, and obliterated by the huge fees of £28m+ spent by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

League One’s net total paid to Agents/Intermediaries – February 2nd 2021 - 31 January 2022

Accrington Stanley - £59,072

AFC Wimbledon - £76,126

Bolton Wanderers - £115,135

Burton Albion - £90,606

Cambridge United - £55,827

Charlton Athletic - £195,079

Cheltenham Town - £38,410

Crewe Alexandra - £3,750

Doncaster Rovers - £79,068

Fleetwood Town - £139,865

Gillingham - £54,053

Ipswich Town - £779,739

Lincoln City - £129,278

MK Dons - £140,994

Morecambe - £60,666

Oxford United - £171,934

Plymouth Argyle - £80,738

Portsmouth - £194,124

Rotherham United - £154,612

Sheffield Wednesday - £796,224

Shrewsbury Town - £86,618

Sunderland - £310,244

Wigan Athletic - £355,774

Wycombe Wanderers - £258,952

Ipswich TownSunderlandFootball AssociationSheffield Wednesday