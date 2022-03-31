Revealed: How much Doncaster Rovers paid agents compared to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and others
The Football Association have released annual documentation stating how much Doncaster Rovers and other clubs paid intermediaries between February 2021 and January 2022.
Rovers were amongst the lowest spenders in League One, paying out £79,068 to agents over the last two transfer windows.
That was despite a big influx of players in the summer – including the likes of Ben Close, Tommy Rowe and Jordy Hiwula – as Richie Wellens attempted to rebuild the squad.
Gary McSheffrey brought in another eight new players in January, including five permanent signings.
The previous year Rovers paid out £110,299.
Only Accrington, AFC Wimbledon, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Crewe, Gillingham and Morecambe spent less.
Notably, bottom side Crewe spent just £3,750.
At the other end of the scale, Sheffield Wednesday were the biggest spenders, at a whopping £796,224.
Ipswich Town were not far behind, spending £779,739.
They were both substantially higher than third and fourth placed Wigan Athletic (£355,774) and Sunderland (£310,244).
The amounts in League One are dwarfed by highs of £10m+ (Fulham), £4m+ (West Bromwich Albion) and £3.5m+ (Sheffield United) in the Championship, and obliterated by the huge fees of £28m+ spent by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.
League One’s net total paid to Agents/Intermediaries – February 2nd 2021 - 31 January 2022
Accrington Stanley - £59,072
AFC Wimbledon - £76,126
Bolton Wanderers - £115,135
Burton Albion - £90,606
Cambridge United - £55,827
Charlton Athletic - £195,079
Cheltenham Town - £38,410
Crewe Alexandra - £3,750
Doncaster Rovers - £79,068
Fleetwood Town - £139,865
Gillingham - £54,053
Ipswich Town - £779,739
Lincoln City - £129,278
MK Dons - £140,994
Morecambe - £60,666
Oxford United - £171,934
Plymouth Argyle - £80,738
Portsmouth - £194,124
Rotherham United - £154,612
Sheffield Wednesday - £796,224
Shrewsbury Town - £86,618
Sunderland - £310,244
Wigan Athletic - £355,774
Wycombe Wanderers - £258,952