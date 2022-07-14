Report and pictures from last ever Doncaster City Centre Road Race

The event, which started back in 1994, has proved one of the most popular road races in South Yorkshire over the years but club chairman Kev Lincoln’s decision to step down after this week’s meeting left it without a race director.

“I still got a buzz on the night of the race but the administration process is now lengthy and after ten years I feel I have done my bit as race director for both the club and Doncaster,” said Lincoln, who had capped the entry at 400.

George Phillips, runner-up to Hallamshire’s Tommy Power (14 minutes 48 seconds), just missed out on giving the host club victory in the Open 5k contested over a three-lap circuit.

George Phillips (441). Photo: Chris Cull

Clubmate Lee Varley, 28th in a time of 16.15, was the next Doncaster runner to finish in what was a quality field.

Lauren McNeil (Hallamshire), who finished one place behind, won the women’s race in a time of 16.17.

Peter Badger, ninth overall but second in the vet-55 category in a time of 16.27, flew the flag for the Eco-Power Stadium club in the supporting vets’ 5k, won by vet-40 Shane Grace in a time of 15.34.

Seasoned campaigner Simon Wright (Doncaster) showed his vet-55 rivals a clean pair of heels when taking the honours in a time of 17.32 to add to his list of honours in the meeting in various age groups over the years.

The start of the fun run. Photo: Chris Cull

Vet-40 James Howarth, 30th overall in a time of 18.16, was the first Danum runner home.

Danum’s Andy Irvine (18.46) was fourth in the vet-50 race. Stablemate Andrew Pick claimed third spot in the vet-60 race after clocking 19.59. Doncaster’s Paul Bond (20.3) was next man home.

Phil Bussey gave the promoting club its second win of the night when taking the honours in the vet-70 race in a time of 22.16.

Lincoln’s vet-40 Amy Rockall, 35th overall, won the women’s race in a time of 18.58.

Pete Badger, front. Picture: Chris Cull

Danum’s Emma Norton claimed third spot in the women’s vet-35 race after clocking 23.57. Louise Ellis 24.15) finished second in the women’s vet-45 race.

Doncaster’s Laura Lewis (24.25) bagged third spot in the vet-40 race. Danum’s Eleanor Bull (24.27) finished runner-up in the vet-50 race with clubmate Amanda Lane (24.35) doing likewise in the vet-55 race.