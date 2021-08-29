Rejuvenated Doncaster RLFC beat leaders Workington Town

Liam Johnson celebrates his late try. Photo: Rob Terrace

Richard Horne’s men ran out impressive 22-12 winners at the Keepmoat Stadium to take a big step towards sealing a top six finish and a place in the play-offs.

They remain fourth in the table but now have a four-point cushion over seventh-placed Rochdale Hornets with games quickly running out.

Hit by a raft of injuries and a Covid outbreak, the Dons’ season had hung firmly in the balance after a run of just one win in seven games.

Aaron York opens the scoring. Photo: Rob Terrace

But victories against the top two sides have now significantly raised morale and confidence as the campaign heads towards its business end.

An early try from Aaron York and a brace of tries from Tom Halliday helped Doncaster establish a 14-6 half time lead.

Town threatened to turn the game on its head by reducing the deficit to two points shortly after the restart.

But a superb individual try from Liam Tindall and late score from Liam Johnson earned the hosts a precious win.

Tom Halliday goes in for his second try of the match. Photo: Rob Terrace