Red hot Dons record stunning win at league leaders Halifax

Picture via @Doncaster_RLFC

Doncaster RLFC bounced back from successive narrow Betfred Championship defeats against top-four sides with a stunning 30-6 win over league leaders Halifax Panthers at The Shay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons were as hot as the weather as they ran in four spectacular tries against a team boasting the second-best defensive record in the league.

Not only did they impress in attack, they also produced one of their best defensive displays since returning to the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone, including the two young dual-reg Hull FC forwards who came off the bench, played their part in a victory that will do much to boost confidence within the camp.

To do it without several key forwards made the victory even more noteworthy – though the home side also lacked several influential players..

With the likes of prop Brad Knowles putting in a big stint, the Dons got off to a confidence-boosting start when the outstanding Edene Gebbie fielded a high kick in his own 20 before finding space down the left flank.

He raced towards the half-way line before finding Craig Hall up in support on his inside with the full-back in turn running on before giving Gebbie the chance to finish things off in style to claim his sixth try in the last three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side, who edged the territorial exchanges in the first half, drew level when hooker Adam O’Brien spotted a gap close to the line and touched down for a converted try.

They had the chances to take the lead but were denied by a crucial one-on-one ball steal by Hall and subsequent try-saving tackles by skipper Reece Lyne and second-rower Tyla Hepi, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the same fixture 12 months ago, which the Dons lost 34-8.

The Dons regained the lead when Robinson booted over a penalty. Jouffret had the chance to level the scores with the last kick of the half but his 43m kick sailed wide.

The Dons made a sloppy start to the second half but stretched their lead to four points on 52 minutes with a second Robinson penalty after a strong run out of defence by Gebbie had helped set up the attacking position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game looked to be the balance at the start of the final quarter but that is not how it turned out – much to the delight of the Dons’ followers in the crowd.

Robinson, whose kicking towards his wingers hadn’t produced the desired results, decided to take on the Halifax defence and after running across their 20 he dummied his way into space and had the pace to make the line for a try he also converted to make it 16-6.

Winger Luke Briscoe effectively put the result beyond doubt when he produced an acrobatic finish in the corner to reward some smart handling along the line.

Robinson, who finished with a 100 per cent return from his seven kicks at goal, added the touchline conversion and also hit the target with a subsequent penalty after Jouffret had earlier denied Isaac Misky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax threw everything at the Doncaster line in search of a late score only to fall further behind in the dying minutes.

Gebbie made another barnstorming run out of defence before finding stand-off Watson Boas in support and he held off three defenders on an angled 40m run to the line.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Burns, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, McConnell. Subs: Hepi, Laidlaw, Misky, Gardiner. 18th man: Tali.