Rampant Doncaster Knights tie down six players for next season

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
Knights' Ben Murphy. Picture: Tony JohnsonKnights' Ben Murphy. Picture: Tony Johnson
Knights' Ben Murphy. Picture: Tony Johnson
A clutch of Doncaster Knights players have committed to the club for the 2025-26 season.

Six players have been announced as being tied down for next season, with the club drip-feeding the announcements throughout the week. Captain Ben Murphy is among those to extend his stay.

Head of recruitment Matt Harland said: “Murph has now been with the club for four years so to extend that stay for another year is brilliant news for the club. He’s always done his talking on the pitch and leads by example. Having worked with Murph over the last few years, I’ve seen first hand the hard work he puts in off the pitch. Murph is never one to take a backward step and sums up exactly what this team is about."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also following his lead are props Joe Jones and Logovi’i Mulipola, fly-half Russell Bennett, winger Semesa Rokoduguni and scrum-half Alex Dolly. Knights will attempt to make it eight successive wins on Saturday when they travel to Caldy.

Related topics:Doncaster Knights

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice