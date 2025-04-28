Rampant Doncaster Knights tie down six players for next season
Six players have been announced as being tied down for next season, with the club drip-feeding the announcements throughout the week. Captain Ben Murphy is among those to extend his stay.
Head of recruitment Matt Harland said: “Murph has now been with the club for four years so to extend that stay for another year is brilliant news for the club. He’s always done his talking on the pitch and leads by example. Having worked with Murph over the last few years, I’ve seen first hand the hard work he puts in off the pitch. Murph is never one to take a backward step and sums up exactly what this team is about."
Also following his lead are props Joe Jones and Logovi’i Mulipola, fly-half Russell Bennett, winger Semesa Rokoduguni and scrum-half Alex Dolly. Knights will attempt to make it eight successive wins on Saturday when they travel to Caldy.
