Racing League heads to Doncaster on Thursday

Racing League

There is £50,000 of prize money on offer per race and the action gets underway live on Sky Sports Racing at 5.42pm. The final race of the evening is at 8.25pm.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide with tips for Doncaster.

5.42pm Racing League R7 Handicap (5f)

Celsius is a course and distance winner at the track and has to be respected with James Doyle aboard. Autumn Flight is ridden by Frankie Dettori and shaped well on his latest start, whilst the progressive Ballintoy Harbour is capable of further improvement having scored in good style at Newmarket on her latest start. However, Tenaya Canyon makes appeal. Successful at Haydock in June, she finished a good second at Doncaster in July and has to be respected.

Selection: Tenaya Canyon

6.13pm Racing League R8 Handicap (6f)

Night Of Romance has won her last two starts for Karl Burke and now makes her debut for Joseph O’Brien in this event. She looks sure to take another step forward and is towards the top of the shortlist along with Theotherside who scored in good style last time out and Ivatheengine who returned from wind surgery to finish a good second at Newcastle last month. However, preference is for Akkeringa. He disappointed on his latest start at Newmarket, but had previously looked progressive with two smooth wins, including over course and distance at Doncaster and he is taken to return to winning ways.

Selection: Akkeringa

6.48pm Racing League R9 Handicap (7f)

Echo Beach scored on the opening night of the Racing League and has to be respected. However, there looks to be other interesting runners, including Global Acclaim who finished third at Chepstow on her latest start and should build on that effort. However, preference is for Foxtrot Sizzler. A winner of his last two starts, there looks to be scope for more improvement off a mark of 76 and looks like the one to beat.

Selection: Foxtrot Sizzler

7.20pm Racing League R10 Handicap (1m)

Frankie Dettori partners Sir Edward Elgar who needs to build on a solid second at Windsor last time out, but remains open to more improvement. Bake is thoroughly unexposed having scored by nine and a half-lengths at Yarmouth and now enters handicap company for the first time. He looks to be the fascinating runner in the field and can get the better of Declared Interest and Tahitian Prince, with his main rival looking to be Air To Air who was ninth in the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot last time out.

Selection: Bake

7.53pm Racing League R11 (1m 2f)

Highwaygrey is a course and distance winner and warrants a mention along with Sarvan who has finished second on his last two starts. However, this could rest with a number of horses towards the bottom of the handicap. Corbulo scored at Chester last time out and should improve again, along with Russian Virtue who was fourth at Windsor on his latest outing. However, preference is for Sheer Chance who has filled second on her last two runs and is taken to one better here.

Selection: Sheer Chance

8.25pm Racing League R12 (1m 4f)

Au Clair De Lune is a course and distance winner and has to be respected given her solid profile. Vindolanda has to defy top-weight, but is another to note along with Furzig has been a model of consistency of late. However, Amir Kabir shaped with real promise when fourth at Newmarket last time out and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close in the finale.