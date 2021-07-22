Race-by-race guide and tips for Thursday evening's card at Doncaster Racecourse

Doncaster Racecourse. Photo by David Davies - Pool/Getty Images

The action gets underway at 5.50pm and culminates at 8.25pm.

The ground is currently Good to Firm at the track with a dry forecast for the evening racing. We have previewed the action with our runner-by-runner guide so read on for our horse racing tips.

5.50pm Handicap (6f)

Blazing Hot would be an apt winner given the current conditions across the country. However, this looks all about Mutanaaseq for Ruth Carr. A winner at the track before, the six-year-old has been a model of consistency this term and has finished a good third in two recent runs at Doncaster. A mark of 72 remains fair and he is taken to defy top-weight.

Selection: Mutanaaseq

6.20pm Novice Stakes (7f)

A fascinating event. Dubawi Legend is a half-brother to a Listed winner and has to be respected along with fellow newcomer Brasil Power who cost £410,000gns and it will be fascinating to see how he gets on. Another interesting debutant is Park Street who runs in the colours of Her Majesty The Queen, whilst Yakhabar is another interesting runner given he cost 72,000gns and is trained by Sir Michael Stoute, who also saddled his sire Ulysees. However, given his lofty price tag, Brasil Power is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Brasil Power

6.50pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Next Victory is an interesting newcomer for team Godolphin and Good Humor should build on his third on debut at Wolverhampton in November. However, Aratus is taken to defy a penalty. Second on debut at Newbury, he was a good winner at Kempton on the All-Weather in November and has subsequently undergone wind surgery and looks an interesting prospect.

Selection: Aratus

7.20pm Handicap (6f)

Patsy Fagan has won his last two starts and is now up to a career mark of 65. However, Equate is a fascinating runner. Second on two All-Weather runs this term, he is taken to prove better than a mark of 69 as he now reverts to turf, given he won on this surface last term.

Selection: Equate

7.50pm Handicap

Tregony is looking to complete the hat-trick having won his last two starts in good style and is now up to a mark of 65. However, Grantley is taken to defy top-weight. A good second at Haydock in a better race last time, this looks a very shrewd bit of placing and he can come out on top in this event.

Selection: Grantley

8.25pm Handicap (1m 4f)

An interesting event to conclude the card. Olympus would be an apt winner with the opening ceremony of the Olympics taking place on Saturday. The three-year-old has finished third on his first two runs this term and he remains of interest. However, Rhebus Road is taken to record successive victories. The three-year-old son of Champs Elysees was a facile winner at Beverley earlier this month, scoring by four and a half-lengths and has been raised 8lb for that win. However, there looks to be plenty more improvement to come and he can land the finale.