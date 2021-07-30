Race-by-race guide and tips ahead of Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

Doncaster Races. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The action gets underway on Town Moor at 1.45pm, with the finale at 4.37pm.

The ground is currently Good to Soft, Soft in places at the track and we have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. Read on for our Doncaster tips.

1.45pm Nursery Handicap (6f)

This looks all about Mount Rainier. He impressed when scoring at Ffos Las last time out and despite having to defy a 6lb rise in this event, he rates as the one to beat. This trip of six furlongs clearly suits and he is taken to go in again.

Selection: Mount Rainier

2.20pm Handicap (5f)

Tees Spirit heads the market following a good third at Doncaster last time out. He drops back in trip to six furlongs for this assignment and is one to note. However, High Security can come out on top. The three-year-old was an excellent third at York on his latest start and that looks the pick of the recent form given that was a career best.

Selection: High Security

2.55pm Novice Stakes (1m 2f)

Poet Of Life is a son of Frankel and looks up to defying a penalty. He scored at the second time of asking in smooth fashion at Newbury earlier this month and there is lots to like about his chances. The main threat could be Alhammaam who finished fifth to the selection at Newbury last time out. But is still capable of further progress

Selection: Poet Of Life

3.30pm Handicap (1m 2f)

The feature race of the day with a prize fund of £22,000. Strait Of Hormuz is a course and distance winner and returned to form in good style when third in a competitive event at York on his latest start. He has gone back up in the weights to a mark of 95, but is a live danger if confirming the promise of that effort. Dawaam has to shoulder top-weight, but was a good fourth at York on his latest start and is another to note along with course and distance winners Good Birthday, Benadalid, Spanish Archer and Harrovian.

Selection: Strait Of Hormuz

4.02pm Handicap (6f)

Dream Composer has won two of his last three starts and took a big step forward when finishing fourth at Ascot on testing ground last time out. A reproduction of that effort would make him hard to beat. However, preference is for Popmaster. He has progressed all season and finished a good third at Newmarket last time out. He has been raised 2lb for that win, but still looks upwardly mobile and gets the vote in this.

Selection: Popmaster

4.37pm Handicap (6f)

This looks a tricky finale but Ubahha has to be high on the shortlist given he represents the Gosdens. He produced his best run to date when scoring at Yarmouth last time out and now switches to handicap company for this assignment. He can see off Captain Vallo who scored in food style at Hamilton last time out, but has to contend with an 8lb rise in the finale.