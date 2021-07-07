Preview and tips ahead of Thursday's meeting at Doncaster

Runners and riders at Doncaster. Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images

The action at Town Moor gets underway at 1.10pm and culminates at 4pm.

The going at the track is currently soft after plenty of rain and we have previewed all of the action with our tips for Doncaster.

1.10pm Maiden Stakes (6f)

Last Crusader is an interesting newcomer having been purchased for 150,000 guineas and has to be respected. However, this should rest between Grifter and Monsieur Jumbo. Grifter was fifth on debut at York and will come on plenty for the experience, however Monsieur Jumbo looks the one to focus on. A son of Caravaggio he stayed on well to finish a good second on his debut at Ayr and if handling softer going, this £85,000 purchase can shed his maiden tag at the second time of asking.

Selection: Monsieur Jumbo

1.40pm Handicap (5f)

An open event. The Armed Man is 3lb below his last winning mark and has to be respected, along with Follow Your Heart who remains unexposed having scored at Wolverhampton, before finishing fourth at Pontefract last time out. However, this is his handicap debut and he has to show his likeness for turf. Sam’s Call is another interesting contender. Despite still being a maiden he ran well at Mussleburgh last time out and is towards the top of the shortlist.

Selection: Sam’s Call

2.15pm Handicap (1m)

Hala Joud won last time out at Lingfield and is a danger if able to translate that form to turf, along with Celtic Empress who has won two of her last three starts. However, Miss Roulette shaped well when third at Haydock on debut and can be forgiven for a below-par effort at Hamilton on her handicap debut.

Selection: Miss Roulette

2.50pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Asjad was very impressive at Salisbury on debut at Salisbury and despite having to defy a 7lb penalty, there is surely a stack more improvement to come. Adaay To Remember quickened up in fine style to score at the second time of asking at Lingfield and looks sure to give a good account in an interesting race with two classy individuals.

Selection: Asjad

3.25pm Handicap

Mutanaaseq has a good record at the track and is interesting over seven furlongs, whilst Highfaluting shaped with plenty of promise when second at Kempton on his return. However, the leading player is Shamfizz who impressed on his first start as a three-year-old when scoring at Yarmouth last time out. He now goes handicapping, but is open to more improvement off a mark of 73 in this event.

Selection: Shamfizz

4.00pm Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap

A tricky finale in which the likes of Party Planner and Low Profile look set to improve. Pound Off You was second last time out and has to enter calculations. However, Opine is a fascinating runner. He remains a maiden over both hurdles and on the Flat, but has run well with two good efforts of late. He looks sure to feature in the finale.