Preview and tips ahead of this weekend's Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

The countdown is on to Cheltenham. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

With the likes of Champ, Paisley Park, Chantry House, Ahoy Senor and Simply The Betts in action, it promises to a fabulous day of action.

We’ve taken a look at some of the leading contests at the track. You can find betting offers at Mybettingsites.

The highlight of the action is the £120,000 Cotswold Chase (2.30pm) over three miles and a furlong. The Nicky Henderson-trained Chantry House bids to get his career back on track having disappointed when pulled-up in the King George VI Chase last time out. The eight-year-old is a Cheltenham Festival winner already and connections believe he is a legitimate Cheltenham Gold Cup contender this year. However, that performance was enough cause for concern and he takes on a fascinating rival in Simply The Betts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trained by Paul Nicholls, Simply The Betts bounced back to form with a good second over a shorter trip at Cheltenham last time out and he has to be respected, along with Santini who is a former winner of this race.

Other contenders include Scottish-trained runner Aye Right who impressed when landing the Listed Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle last time out and Kauto Riko who completes the field of five runners.

The Cleeve Hurdle (3.05pm) is the other highlight on the card as the Nicky Henderson-trained Champ chases successive victories over hurdles this term. The 10-year-old was pulled-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last year, but has bounced back to form in some style this year. He oozed class in the Long Walk Hurdle to claim a third Grade One victory over timber at Ascot in December and he looks to have solid claism in this event.

Paisley Park is a dual winner of this event, but he was soundly put in his place by Champ at Ascot and looks to have plenty to find. McFabulous was second in Graded company at Cheltenham on his latest start and he is another name to note along with former Stayers’ Hurdle hero Lisnagar Oscar.

Across the rest of the action, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (3.40pm) is a fascinating event. Hillcrest is unbeaten in three starts this term and created a big impression when scoring over course and distance at Cheltenham last time out. He has to give 5lb to Balco Coastal who has impressed in two starts over timber this year, including when successful at Ludlow last time out. Others to note include North Lodge, the prolific A Different Kind, Picanha and Harper’s Brook who completes the field of six.

The Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (12.45pm) is another fascinating event with the unbeaten Iceo taking on Interne De Sivola who impressed when scoring at Cheltenham over course and distance last time out. The latter looks open to more improvement and is taken to come out on top in a fascinating day of action.

Cheltenham selections

12.15pm Hydroplane

12.45pm Interne De Sivola

1.20pm Your Darling

1.55pm Galahad Quest

2.30pm Simply The Betts

3.05pm Champ

3.40pm Hillcrest