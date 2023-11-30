A seven-race card is on offer for punters heading to Doncaster Racecourse on Friday for the Countdown To Christmas meeting.

Subject to a 7.30am inspection, racing gets underway at the earlier than usual time of 11.45am with a conditional and amateur jockeys handicap hurdle, before rounding off at 3.10pm with another handicap hurdle in class five.

Up first is the opener at 11.45 and nine runners are set to head to post for the 3m trip around Doncaster. Much Too Dear appears to have been given a handy opening mark by the handicapper and is stepping up in trip here having run a strong second at Kempton back in May, so is worth taking here.

Race two of the afternoon (12.17) is a handicap chase over the 2m trip. Heretier won twice over fences last term but ended the season badly, before being revitalised with a switch to hurdles. Now, back over fences and in a weaker looking contest, he should have too much for the opposition, with Couldbeaweapon his most likely challenger on chase debut.

The third race on the card (12.50) is a maiden hurdle contest with nine runners in action. Powerhouse trainer Nicky Henderson sends Bective Abbey north to Doncaster, a six figure purchase by the stable off the back of a point-to-point win in Ireland and holds obvious claims on rules debut. Carrigmoorna Rowan, for trainer Harry Fry, rates as the best challenger having finished a good third on novice hurdling debut at Worcester.

The midway point of the card is reached at 1.25 with a six runner handicap chase in class three, the feature race of the day. Whodini and Vintage Fizz are set to do battle once again, with the latter beating the former at Ayr and could also complete a hat trick here, having also scored at Huntingdon. Those two should fight out for first and second, while Geronimo is respected as well to fill out the minor spot.

A six-runner class four hurdle race is next on the agenda (2.00) at Doncaster, where the Dan Skelton-trained Virginia Beach should take all the beating, having breezed to a slick victory at Fakenham last time out.

The penultimate race of the afternoon arrives at 2.35 where William Ewart is the selection for the Christian Williams yard, having produced a career best performance on his last run when second of six at Wincanton and is also eased 1lb in the weights here. The chief threat is likely to come from Rockinastorm, a winner last time out at Warwick, albeit when 15 lengths down to the leader who subsequently fell two fences from home.

Finally, the card is rounded off with a large field of 19 taking part in the handicap hurdle at 3.10. Burrows Hall was a close second at Doncaster two weeks ago and holds the best form heading into Friday’s meeting, while Gift Of Raaj is a course winner, scoring in a novice hurdle last season here.

Preview compiled by Racing TV

Doncaster selections - Friday (via Betway)

11.45 - Much Too Dear

12.17 - Heretier

12.50 - Bective Abbey

1.25 - Whodini

2.00 - Virginia Lodge

2.35 - William Ewart