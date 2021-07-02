Preview and tips ahead of Friday's meeting at Doncaster

Doncaster Racecourse. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The going is currently Good to Firm at the track and showers are forecast. We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. Read on for today’s Doncaster tips.

1.00pm Handicap (7f)

Qasbaz was a good second at Doncaster last time out. Beaten a half-length, the four-year-old has been raised 3lb for that effort and is open to plenty more improvement. Uraib is another to note and looks interesting now she qualifies for handicaps. A mark of 65 looks fair and she will surely to prove to be better than her opening mark. However, Bahia Star is interesting. She scored at Brighton in April and was then beaten by a head in June when third. That leaves her open to more improvement.

Selection: Qasbaz

1.35pm Novice Stakes (1m 4f)

Neptune Seas cost 725,000gns and finished a fine third at Doncaster in June. A son of Sea The Stars, he is entitled to go close with normal improvement expected. He can get the better of recent novice winner Moshaawer who was far from impressive at Kempton last time out and Jack Kennedy who needs to build on two beaten efforts so far this term.

Selection: Neptune Seas

2.10pm Handicap (1m)

Frantoio was a good second at Yarmouth last time out, staying on in good style on that occasion. He looked the type would improve again and he can get the better of Six Strings who was a good second at Redcar last time out.

Selection: Frantoio

2.45pm Handicap (5f)

A couple of course and distance winners in here with Celsius and Jawwaal both looking of interest. The latter scored in very good style at Doncaster last time out, beating the legend Caspian Prince. A rise of 2lb looks fair and he can progress again.

Selection: Jawwaal

3.20pm Handicap (5f)

Tenaya Canyon returned to winning ways in good style when successful at Haydock in June. He is up 7lb for that win, but could be capable of more progression at the minimum trip. His main rivals looks to be Princess Power and Noorban. However, they have both finished second on their last couple of starts and they need to improve to land a blow in this event.

Selection: Tenaya Canyon

3.55pm Fillies’ Handicap (7f)

Lubna is the top-weight and comes into the race having scored in good style at Brighton last time out. That win came by eight and a half-lengths and he is interesting off a penalty in a race in which a number of his main rivals look to have a lot of questions. Eponina perhaps could be the one to give the selection the most to think about. He was second on his latest start having previously won his last two starts. However, this looks all about Lubna and he looks one of the best bets on the card. He is Saeed bin Suroor’s only runner in the card and should prove tough to beat in the finale.