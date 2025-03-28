Preview and betting tips for William Hill Lincoln Day at Doncaster

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Flat season gets into swing at Doncaster this weekend, with two meetings starting with Saturday’s stellar card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The feature races on the card include two Class 1s, with the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Cammidge Trophy Stakes and William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes both featuring runners representing some of the biggest names in the sport.

In total, there are seven races for fans in attendance to enjoy on what is expected to be a sunny day, with the ground expected to be GOOD TO SOFT, soft in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the full racing preview, with insights and selections courtesy of Racing TV.

13:15 William Hill Top Price Guarantee EBF Brocklesby Stakes

Having won this race in 2022, trainer Richard Hannon will have the favourite with Norman’s Cay, a 60,000 gns Sioux Nation Colt. However, Kamakameleon, having been sired by 2000 Guineas winner Kameko, is one to watch out for in a field full of debutants.

13:50 William Hill Bet 10 Get 10 Spring Mile Handicap (Str)

In a wide open handicap, Naepoint was a winner in three of four starts in 2024, with one of those being over C&D before being gelded over the winter. Pressure’s On is also an intriguing runner, with Rossa Ryan on board, is off the same mark which yielded a win at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14:25 William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Cammidge Trophy Stakes

This Class 1 listed race features a stellar cast, with no clear outright favourite keeping the market interesting. James’s Delight is expected to go off as favourite having won four times last season, but in a Group 3 outing in France last summer, he was narrowly beaten by Spycatcher, who went on to perform well at Ascot Champions Day in October.

15:00 William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes

In the second Class 1 race of the day, Dancing Gemini is a name which stands out ahead of a drop in grade, having previously finished second by half a length in the French 2000 Guineas. However, Liberty Lane is well fancied for a reason, having produced some standout performances in 2024 and sets the standard.

15:25 William Hill Lincoln

This Heritage Handicap is another good race, with 22 runners making for an interesting market. While Thunder Run is likely to set off as favourite due to some great progress in 2024.,Native Warrior could go well after some strong placed finishes last year and Kieran Showmark on board following his gelding.

16:10 William Hill More Top Prices Maiden Stakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next race is a Class 5 contest, with Bedouin Prince likely to set off as odds-on favourite, however, it remains to be seen how a first-time hood will impact performance. This leaves some scope for a new name to come to the fore and debutant Square Necker ticks a lot of boxes as a €160,000 yearling, Zarak colt.

16:45 William Hill NRMB On The Grand National Apprentice Handicap (Div 1)

The penultimate race of the day has lots of horses who could make an impact in a 19 runner handicap. On his turf debut, Marioento is one to watch out for on turf debut and could fit the bill having won at Wolverhampton 40 days ago.

17:20 William Hill NRMB On The Grand National Apprentice Handicap (Div 2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, having been taken charge of for this race by jockey Warren Fentiman, much is expected of Rainwater, who is the pre-race favourite. Having ventured over hurdles this winter, Miners Gamble could be one to watch out for having won on the Flat before.

Selections

13:15 - Kamakameleon - 5/2

13:50 - Naepoint - 7/1

14:25 - Spycatcher - 9/2

15:00 - Liberty Lane - 11/4

15:25 - Native Warrior - 9/1

16:10 - Square Necker - 4/1

16:45 - Marioento - 6/1

17:20 - Rainwater - 4/1