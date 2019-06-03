Premier League leaders Doncaster Town continue their impressive form

James Stuart smashed a superb unbeaten 98 as Doncaster Town returned to winning ways with a seven wicket triumph at struggling Aston Hall.

The ECB Yorkshire South Premier League leaders suffered their first defeat of the season at Cleethorpes on Bank Holiday Monday.

But they produced an assured performance with bat and ball to bounce back against their win-less hosts.

Town have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, winning six out of eight league games, while reaching the next round of the ECB National Club Championship and Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup and also qualifying for T20 finals day.

Usman Salah-Ud-Din opened with a determined 60 for Aston Hall but their innings slumped from 156-4 to 184 all out.

Town captain Luke Townsend introduced himself as third change and captured four of the final six wickets to claim figures of 4-29 from 4.3 overs.

Stuart struck eight fours and five sixes as he carried his bat for 98 in response.

Bilil Anjam also contributed 56 as Doncaster completed victory in 40.3 overs.

Stuart also top scored with 70 from 63 balls as Town chased down 179 in 32 overs to beat Elsecar in the KO Cup on Sunday.

Tickhill went down by 32 runs in a high scoring clash at Whitley Hall.

Jack Wood propelled the home side to 264 all out with 93 from 92 balls, including five fours and eight sixes.

Binura Fernando took 4-77 and Dylan Howard claimed 4-32 for Tickhill.

In response Mark Cummins opened with 36 and Ross Diver with 33.

Michael Jepps added 36, Chris Pepper made 39 and Fernando later blasted 51 off 23 balls but Tickhill’s final wicket fell with the scoreboard on 232.

Wood complemented his batting performance with 4-64.

Tickhill beat Hallam by 32 runs in the KO Cup on Sunday. Joe Billings hit 81 before Adi Sreedharan impressed with the ball, claiming 5-34.