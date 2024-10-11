Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winger Tom Halliday, who played a big role in helping Doncaster RLFC win promotion to the Betfred Championship in 2023, is heading back to League One next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old Goole-born flyer is one of two Dons players, the other being full-back Josh Guzdek, to have joined newcomers Goole Vikings last week.

Halliday played his last game for the club in their 72-6 defeat against table-topping Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium which brought down the curtain on their 2024 Betfred Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a rare appearance in recent weeks for the former Goole RUFC winger who has struggled to get past former Super League stars Bureta Faraimo and Luke Briscoe who joined the club this season.

Tom Halliday celebrates promotion.

“It was a bit of a mutual decision,” he said commenting on his departure after four seasons at the South Yorkshire club.

“At my age I want to be playing whereas if I had stayed here next season I’d just have been waiting for one of the other wingers to get injured before getting a game.

“It’s not been a bad environment to be involved with, but, as I say, I just want to be playing and that was difficult last season with Luke and Bureta at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are both fantastic players and I’ve learned a lot from just being around them so I’m grateful for that and 100 per cent I leave the club a better player than when I first came here

“When I first came (originally on a short loan), I’d only played a couple of rugby league games for Dewsbury after switching from rugby union. That’s why I’m so grateful for Carl (Hall) and Richard (Horne) because they’ve helped me to become the player that I’m now.”

The quickest player on the club’s books, Halliday scored 50 tries in 76 appearances for the Dons during which time he became a firm fans’ favourite.

“It was good to get out there at the weekend for one last time even though I didn’t get much of the ball,” he said. “I tried to do something with it when I got hold of it and tried to make a couple of strong carries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his final season at the club, Halliday said: “To be honest I didn’t have much idea at the start of the season as to how well we’d do so to finish eighth was pleasing. I do feel we could have finished even higher but for dropping points in close games which could have gone either way.

“But overall we’ve done well in what is a tough league after being promoted and I think the club is set to kick on next season and I hope they do and I hope to do well at Goole.”