Pontefract League: Askern Welfare stay in touch with Division One leaders

Andrew Lunn top scored with 56 and Ross Adamson made 33 as Askern posted 172 all out.

Streethouse lost early wickets but recovered from 26-4 thanks to a fifth wicket partnership of 75 between Callum Honeyman (36) and Ismail Patel (42) before then sliding to 121 all out.

In-form Josh Gillies snared 4-35 and Thomas Webster took 3-28.

The victory moved third-placed Askern to within two points of Streethouse and eight behind leaders Oulton.

Hooton Pagnell won by 20 runs at Darton thanks to a good all-round display from Thilantha Perera who made an important 29 before claiming figures of 4-29 with the ball.

Alwyn Dyke also made 39 as Hooton reached 163 all out before the hosts were bowled out for 143.

Third-placed Barnby Dun’s five-match winning run in Division Two came to an end against Brodsworth Main.

Alexander Snaith (47) and Oliver Challen (41) helped Main up to 163 all out, while Ciaran McCarthy took 3-49 for the home side.