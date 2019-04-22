Pontefract League: Askern Welfare make winning start but Brodsworth Main beaten

Askern Welfare got their Division One campaign off to a winning start with a 38-run victory over Frickley Colliery.

Aaron Gillies (62no) and Sachira Madapatha (57) raised Askern’s total to 172-8.

Frickley could only manage 134 all out in reply with David Longley claiming 3-27 and Josh White taking 3-42.

Brodsworth Main went down by five wickets at South Kirkby.

William Drury top scored with 48 in Brodsworth’s below par total of 121 all out.

Craig Richardson took 3-29 but the hosts cruised home in 25.5 overs.

Hooton Pagnell beat Barnby Dun by 59 runs in Division Two.

Jim Proudley (51no) and Luke Lodge (35) were the mainstays of Hooton’s 148 all out, while Idris Khan snared 5-33 for the away team.

Barnby Dun collapsed to 89 all out in response as Steve Hardaker took 4-21 and Alwyn Dyke claimed 4-18.

Hatfield Town suffered an agonising six-run defeat at Featherstone Town.

Alec Elliot (3-30) and Connah Pattison (3-32) helped restrict Featherstone to 161 all out.

Pattison then made 63 with the bat but his team fell just short as their last wicket went down with the scoreboard on 155.

Fenwick lost by 184 runs in their Division Three opener at Hensall.

Ben Randall claimed 4-61 but the hosts rattled up 263-6.

Fenwick could only manage 79 all out in response including 40 from Steven Vickerage.

Bentley Colliery beat Fairburn by one wicket but Rossington Main lost by 60 runs against Ferrybridge Power Station in Division Four.