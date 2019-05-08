Pontefract League: Askern Welfare humiliate Hemsworth to stay top of Division One

Form team Askern Welfare skittled Hemsworth MW for just 44 as they continued their perfect start in Division One.

Andrew Lunn (3-10), Josh Gillies (3-19), Thomas Webster (2-5) and Sachira Madapatha (2-8) shared the wickets out as the home side ran riot.

David Longley (17no) and Lunn (13no) got Askern home for the loss of four wickets.

The Manor Way club have won their opening three games and have a seven-point lead at the summit.

Brodsworth Main inflicted a first defeat of the season upon Darton to notch their first league victory of the year.

Josh Bell took 4-48 as the home side posted 160-8 from their allotted 46 overs.

Openers Bell (38) and Alex Snaith (57) then got Brodsworth’s reply off to a solid start.

David Merryweather saw them over the line with an unbeaten 37 to complete a five wicket win.

Hooton Pagnell won by 116 runs at Featherstone Town to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in Division Two.

Luke Lodge (70) and Alwyn Dyke (38) helped the Doncaster club post a healthy 208-8.

Featherstone never really got going in response and slumped to 92 all out.

Steve Hardaker (3-10), Matthew Harrison (3-40) and Jim Proudley (3-20) impressed with the ball.

Hatfield Town continued their encouraging start to the season by running out 100-run winners at Whitley Bridge.

Connah Pattison (50no), Jake Van Oorschot (35), Andy Cutts (36) and Danny Evans (34) lifted Town to 212-7.

Pattison then took centre stage with the ball as he ripped through the home side’s batting line-up to claim figures of 7-44. Bridge’s innings closed on 112.

Barnby Dun were well beaten at Streethouse B and are still looking for their first win of the season.

Michael Fell took 3-40 but the hosts put the pressure on by posting 244-5.

Ben Salter top scored with 27 but Barnby Dun could only manage 125 all out in response.