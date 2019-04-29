Pontefract League: Askern Welfare and Hooton Pagnell maintain winning starts

Askern Welfare made it two wins out of two in Division One with a seven wicket victory at Rothwell.

Sachira Madapatha was in fine form with the ball as he ripped through the home side’s tail to finish with figures of 5-29.

Josh White also claimed 3-14 to help skittle Rothwell for 99.

Aaron Gillies was 36 not out as Askern reached their target in 28 overs.

Brodsworth Main suffered their second straight defeat as they lost by 94 runs at home to Fairburn.

Josh Bell snared 5-37 but the visitors still posted 207-7 from their allotted 46 overs.

Brodsworth lost both openers without scoring and then collapsed from 50-2 to 50-6 before being bowled out for 113.

Hooton Pagnell won for the second weekend running in Division Two.

They scored 179 all out against Whitley Bridge before removing the visitors for just 93.

Gary Chopping top scored for the Doncaster club with 40. Alwyn Dyke did the damage with the ball, claiming 5-28.

Hatfield Town won a closely fought clash with Streethouse B by 13 runs.

James Stewart (38) and Paul Davies (34) helped Town up to 187 all out.

Andrew Decent then took 4-31 to restrict the visitors to 174-7.

Barnby Dun’s game with Pledwick was in the balance when rain brought it to a premature end.

Harry Brown (40) and Liam Green (37) saw the hosts up to 180 all out.

Pledwick were 122-4 off 35 overs when the match was abandoned.

Fenwick lost by nine wickets at home to Garforth Parish Church in Division Three.

The hosts laboured to 103-6 before Garforth cruised home in 23.3 overs.

Amjad Ali scored a brilliant 172 for Rossington Main who won by 103 runs at Fairburn B in Division Four.

Bentley Colliery lost by 26 runs at South Kirkby B.