Play-off bound Doncaster Eagles forced to play home game in Manchester

Josh Metcalf

Eagles’ New College home was unavailable due to exams and the lack of a suitable alternative venue in Doncaster meant the game had to be played roughly 50 miles away in a different county.

Bristol led 24-19 after the first quarter but Eagles stormed back to win 87-68.

Josh Metcalf top scored with 17 points, Mathew Martin contributed 14 and Oliver Hylands, Rob Marsden and George Colwill scored 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagles head coach Bob Martin said: “As we looked for a suitable facility to play the game we discovered that New College is the only legal facility in Doncaster.

"The court has to meet certain standards like length, line markings, seating and have a visible clock. It’s not a huge task but those things would have to be put in place before we could play

“It’s disappointing after all these years. The club has achieved a great deal over the years. We really need to get something done about this.”

Doncaster lie third in the table behind Manchester Magic and Northamptonshire Titans.