'Overwhelmed with emotion' - Terri Harper relieved to return to winning ways

Terri Harper celebrates her victory with Stefy Bull. Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The 25-year-old outboxed her opponent from Argentina to secure a unanimous decision in her first fight at lightweight.

Harper was returning to the ring after losing her super featherweight world titles to Alycia Baumgardner in November.

Despite suffering a cut from a clash of heads in the third round, Harper completely outworked Abellaneda and crusied to victory.

All three judges scored it 99-91 in favour of Harper.

"It was nice to get back out there in front of the crowd,” she said after the fight.

"I felt a lot more relaxed and a lot more comfortable compared to the last time I was in front of an audience.

"Last time I felt a bit like a rabbit in the headlights but this time I just soaked it up and just enjoyed the whole atmosphere and the occasion.

"I took the defeat bad. It took me a few weeks to get over that.

"We got straight back into the gym. A few people thought it was too soon. I had a few personal things going off outside of the gym during this camp that I had to deal with.

"When my hand was raised I just felt all the pressure come away and I was just overwhelmed with emotion. I’m just happy to be back and back winning.”

She added: "Short term this year I just want to be busy.