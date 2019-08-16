Oldham v Doncaster RLFC: Team news and build-up to Sunday's League One clash
Doncaster RLFC will be aiming to complete a hat trick of wins over high-flying Oldham in Sunday’s Betfred League One clash at the Vestacare Stadium (3pm).
The fifth-placed Dons beat the Lancashire club there 24-12 in their 1895 Cup clash prior to posting a 31-0 league win at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Oldham have won six of their seven league games since then - a run of results which includes a win over Newcastle who had been unbeaten for two months.
That result saw Oldham leapfrog Newcastle and climb into second spot and they would claim top spot if they beat the Dons and leaders Whitehaven lose at Keighley.
The Dons would need to win by at least 23 points to claim fourth spot from Hunslet - who are not in action this weekend – on points difference.
But they would open up a three-point gap on sixth-placed Workington Town with two games to play.
In-form winger Sam Doherty has scored in the club’s last three games against Oldham and looks certain to start.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
But several other players who otherwise would have been in contention were not considered due to Oldham’s 3G pitch.
Head coach Richard Horne is expecting it to be another physical battle on a pitch which doesn’t suit the expansive game he likes his side to play.
“It’s a really tight pitch and they are a big and powerful side so we’ll have to match them in the midfield area if we are to get a result,” he said.
“Ruck tempo will be the key and we’ll need to make sure our contact is good.”
The Dons currently have the best defensive record in the division.