OKTAGON lightweight division on notice after win... but I don't deserve top 15 fight

Hull-born MMA star George Staines, who trains alongside the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Shem Rock at Next Gen MMA in Liverpool, was relentless in his controlled dismantling of the Jakub Tichota in Brno on Saturday night at OKTAGON 61.

Despite the manner of the performance, which left his opponent bloodied and beleaguered, Staines remains humble and professional and believes a title opportunity will come eventually, but admitted he still has much to learn.

“It puts the rest of the division on alert, without a shadow of a doubt," Staines explained. "He’s only lost to Mate Sanikidze and Losene Keita, both championship fights and two of the best in the world. I outstruck Tichota, and I beat him up on the ground which neither of those two fighters were able to do.

“I’m known as a wrestler, but after that performance I think everyone in the lightweight division will know who I am. However, I don’t want to move too quickly in my career. Jakub was a great step up, but he was rushed in his career. I don’t want to kick him when he is down, but he won five fights and got two title shots and is now on a three-fight skid.

“I want realistic step-up fights, I don’t want to be in the Top 15 because I am 3-0. I don’t deserve to be in the Top 15 yet. Don’t get me wrong, I know I am really good, but I don’t personally believe I deserve to be in that ranking yet.

“It is going to come, I know I’m that good, but I don’t need to rush myself because I am only just 24 years old. I’ve got so much time in this game, if I rush I will make mistakes.”

In yet another convincing performance to stretch his professional MMA record to 3-0-0, Staines expressed how happy he was with his overall display, telling reporters at OKTAGON 61: “I was just a bit disappointed with how I fought in Birmingham because I didn’t show the developments that I wanted to show in my game. Whereas tonight, even though it was five months apart, I felt as though you could see a massive improvement in my game.

“In the fights against Denis and then against Tomas I was quite undisciplined, rushing into takedowns because that is what I do best. Tonight, I felt as though my striking felt really good and smooth, especially in the last round when I landed a teep kick that was straight out of 300 - this is Sparta!

“I thought I had hurt him there, I heard the wind leave his body as my foot dug into his solar plexus, but he was really tough and he never gave up. I landed 20 or 30 unanswered shots on him at times; Cage Warriors or UFC would definitely stop the fight, but the referees over here don’t give you anything - you really have to wait.

“It feels good to get a win on my birthday, even though I had to get up at 6 just to start my weight cut. I got to eat a fair amount after I weighed in after that though!

“I’ve never been to the Czech Republic at all before, so that was really cool to experience. Getting the win on top of that was just the cherry on top that made it all worth it.”